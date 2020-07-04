The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli, Russian senior officials discuss efforts to combat COVID-19

Meir Ben-Shabbat and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a discussion over the phone regarding efforts for combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 4, 2020 19:56
Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear walks at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear walks at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2020.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Head of the National Security Council (NSC) Meir Ben-Shabbat and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a discussion over the phone regarding efforts for combating the spread of the coronavirus as well as international security issues, according to a report by the Russian News Agency TAAS on Friday, citing a press release by the Russian Security Council's press service.
"The sides discussed a number of issues of Russian-Israeli cooperation in the sphere of security and exchanged view on the international situation. Special attention was focused on issues of combating the coronavirus infection," the press release noted.
The press release also mentioned that Ben-Shabbat and Patrushev discussed the importance of remembering the events of World War II, with Ben-Shabbat noting the significance of the Victory Parade that took place in Russia on June 24, and reassuring his Russian counterpart that Israel stays committed to its policy of preserving the memory of World War II," according to the press release.  
Ben-Shabbat was appointed head of the NSC in 2017, becoming the 10th person to hold the position since its establishment in 1999. The last NSC adviser, Yosef Meir Cohen, left the post in 2016 to head the Mossad. He spent 28 years working for the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), including as the head of its southern division, which is responsible for the Gaza Strip. He has also been in charge of its antiterrorism, anti-espionage and cyber divisions.
Ben-Shabbat and Patrushev previously met in Moscow in November 2019. That meeting included military officials from both sides and focused on issues relating to Syria and Iran. Earlier, in June 2019, the two met in a trilateral meeting with then-national security adviser John Bolton.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this article.


Tags world war ii moscow national security council Meir Ben-Shabbat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by