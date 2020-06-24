The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli spyware allegedly used to spy on Moroccan journalist - Amnesty

Continued attacks on Radi's phone were detected even after Amnesty informed NSO of Morocco's human rights violations using the company's software.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 25, 2020 11:56
A man is reflected in a monitor as he takes part in a training session at Cybergym, a cyber-warfare training facility backed by the Israel Electric Corporation, at their training center in Hadera. (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
A man is reflected in a monitor as he takes part in a training session at Cybergym, a cyber-warfare training facility backed by the Israel Electric Corporation, at their training center in Hadera.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
A new report by Amnesty International claims that the NSO group, an Israeli surveillance firm, helped the government of Morocco spy on Moroccan journalist Omar Radi from January 2019, until at least January 2020.
According to the report, Radi's phone was targeted multiple times using a new method that can silently install NSO's Pegasus software onto his device. One of the attacks reportedly occurred just days after NSO pledged to stop its products from being used in human rights abuses.
NSO says that its technology has helped avert numerous terrorist attacks by ISIS and others worldwide as well as help combat durg rings and pornography.
In October of last year, Amnesty reported that Moroccan human rights activists Maati Monjib and Abdessadak El Bouchattaoui were targeted using technology produced by NSO. The surveillance of Radi was found as part of an investigation by Amnesty into a crackdown on Moroccans who criticize the Moroccan government.
Radi was arrested in December 2019 after he posted a tweet criticizing the judicial system for upholding a verdict against protesters from a 2017 protest movement in northern Morocco. The journalist and activist has investigated corruption and other human rights abuses in Morocco.
In a forensic analysis of Radi's phone, Amnesty International's Security Lab found indications that he was subjected to the same attacks that targeted Monjib, as the domain of the same exploitation site used in the attack on Monjib was found in Radi's phone. Their investigation found that Radi's phone was targeted and put under surveillance around the same time that he was prosecuted.
While customers of NSO originally used SMS and WhatsApp messages to trick targets into opening a malicious link, Amnesty found in October of last year that attackers were using "network injections" to install spyware without needing any interaction from the target.
Network injections allow for the automatic and invisible redirection of targets' browsers and apps to malicious sites. The attack can be carried out by either deploying a device commonly referred to as a "rogue cell tower," "IMSI catcher" or "stingray" or by using access to the mobile operator's internal infrastructure.
The NSO Group has reportedly developed a rogue cell tower device, according to Amnesty. Such devices impersonate legitimate cell towers to trick cell phones into connecting to them, allowing attackers to manipulate intercepted mobile traffic.
On October 2, 2019, Amnesty provided NSO with an advanced copy of the report on the targeting of Moroccan human rights activists released later that month to give them an opportunity to respond to the report. The infrastructure used by the attackers was shut down within just a few days, after nearly uninterrupted operation since its first appearance a year earlier, according to data collected by the Internet survey service Censys.io.
Despite the shutting down of the attackers' infrastructure, continued attacks were detected on Radi's phone as recently as January 29, 2020 from a new domain which was registered several weeks after the October report. Amnesty stated that this showed that, despite knowing of the Moroccan government's human rights violations, NSO continued to fulfill its contract with the Moroccan government.
"NSO Group clearly cannot be trusted. While it was undertaking a PR offensive to whitewash its image, its tools were enabling the unlawful surveillance of Omar Radi, an award-winning journalist and activist,” said Danna Ingleton, Deputy Director of Amnesty Tech.
“Even after being presented with chilling evidence of its spyware being used to track activists in Morocco, it appears that NSO chose to keep the Moroccan government on as a customer. If NSO won’t stop its technology from being used in abuses, then it should be banned from selling it to governments who are likely to use it for human rights abuses.”
The NSO Group could not either confirm nor deny whether Moroccan authorities use their technology, according to Amnesty. NSO stated that they are "deeply troubled" by the allegations and will immediately review the information provided by Amnesty and initiate an investigation if warranted. The company has made similar statements in relation to similar allegations in the past.
Amnesty filed a lawsuit against the Defense Ministry with the Tel Aviv District Court to try to revoke the NSO's export license due to the allegations of human rights violations. The defense ministry succeeded at delaying the lawsuit for several months, as well as at closing the proceedings to the public. The success of the ministry – which had over a dozen experts and lawyers present to testify and argue on behalf of NSO - in convincing the court to close the proceedings suggests that the court will likely deny the request.
NSO sources have told The Jerusalem Post that its activities are profoundly helpful to both Israeli government national security and diplomatic goals.
It is widely known that part of what has brought Israel and various moderate Sunni Arab countries closer together, has been different avenues for Israel providing them with new technologies.
Facebook also filed a lawsuit against NSO for allegedly hacking around 1,400 of its WhatsApp users' accounts and has given detailed proof of the NSO acting within the US for the first time. In April, NSO denied the allegations - denied that it operates in the US in any fashion and claimed that its counter-terror work for European and other governments should grant it derivative sovereign immunity from being sued.
Amnesty claims that the NSO's Pegasus software has been used to attack journalists, parliamentarians and activists in Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The software was also allegedly used to track Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, before Khashoggi was killed. NSO sources have repeatedly denied the claims to the Post.
In January, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was accused of using the Pegasus software in 2018 to target Amazon CEO and The Washington Post owner, Jeffery Bezos, months before Khashoggi's assassination. The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (UNHROC) called for an investigation into the matter.
There are also competitors of NSO which have similar abilities and there have been media reports about Gulf countries and others abusing some of the technologies provided by these competitors.
“The legal battles against NSO Group continue because the company refuses to accept responsibility for its role in human rights abuses. The new evidence is the latest red flag as to why NSO should be blocked from selling its surveillance technology, including to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ingleton.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags Human rights morocco amnesty international cyber security NSO Cyber
