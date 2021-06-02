Israeli-UAE ties to stay strong regardless of who is PM, ambassador says

Israel's ties with the United Arab Emirates would remain strong if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to be replaced by Yamina head Naftali Bennett or any other leader, Israel's Ambassador to the Emirates Eitan Naeh told the Global Investment Forum."It doesn't matter who is prime minster," he said. Naeh spoke just two weeks after Israel's 11-day war with Gaza, that ended on May 21. All four counties that had normalized ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords last year, including the UAE, maintained their ties with Israel.Naeh said that when he first arrived, "people brought cake" and greeted him. They sat and talked "out of happiness," he explained.The Gaza war did not lessen the desire to interact, Naeh said, adding that people wanted to hear the Israeli perspective on what happened. They wanted to listen, even when they didn't agree, Naeh said. "It was important to "at least have a chance to hear each other," he said.Naeh also addressed an audience of Israelis and Emiratis, just when it appeared that Netanyahu's 12 years reign as prime minister might come to an end.Relations between Israel and the UAE "can withstand any challenge," he said.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The two countries just signed an economic agreement and others will follow, Naeh said. The foundation is now being laid for the private sectors in both countries to flourish cooperatively, he said.When it comes to the UAE, he said, Israelis are "voting with their feet," he added, explaining that in December alone, 85,000 Israelis visited Dubai."We will see more Israelis coming here," he said, joking that he wanted to see how Israeli handled a UAE summer. "I am told the summer is really hot." The fact that nothing is deterring the relationship, he said, "is the best sign of what we are building here."Israelis can come here" and soon, when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the Emiratis can visit Israel.