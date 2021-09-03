The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli woman arrested in Turkey on suspicion of PKK involvement - report

An Israeli woman was arrested in Turkey on suspicion she is a supporter of the Kurdish PKK which is classified as a terror organization by a number of countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 18:45
People wearing protective masks walk along a street amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Diyarbakir, Turkey (photo credit: SERTAC KAYAR / REUTERS)
People wearing protective masks walk along a street amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Diyarbakir, Turkey
(photo credit: SERTAC KAYAR / REUTERS)
An Israeli woman, 25, who works as a kindergarten teacher in Rehovot was arrested in Turkey this week for suspected involvement with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which is classified a terror organization in Turkey, N12 reported Friday.
The woman, on holiday in Turkey, reportedly met a Kurdish couple with whom she went to a few bars. At one point during the evening, the Kurdish woman fought with her partner, causing police to arrive, said N12. When they did, the Kurdish woman, who was reportedly inebriated, yelled to police that she was "Kurdish and supports the PKK, I am a terrorist, who even are you? I will commit terror attacks here," the woman told N12.
A KURDISTAN Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq, in 2015 (ASMAA WAGUIH/REUTERS).A KURDISTAN Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq, in 2015 (ASMAA WAGUIH/REUTERS).
The Kurdish woman was arrested and police beat her during the arrest, according to the Israeli woman who said that is what prompted her to intervene, leading to her own arrest, N12 reported.
The Israeli woman was released on Wednesday after being detained and beaten during her detainment, according to N12 who also reported that she cannot leave Turkey until her trial.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said it was aware of her arrest and that the Israeli consulate there was in touch with the woman.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


