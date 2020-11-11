The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians prefer binational state with Jordan if no statehood possible

Citizens from multiple countries were asked about Israel as a Jewish state, the US elections and a future Palestinian state.

By CODY LEVINE  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 19:37
PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat (right) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left), as U.S. President Bill Clinton stands between them, after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord, at the White House in Washington, on September 13, 1993 (photo credit: GARY HERSHORN/REUTERS)
PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat (right) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left), as U.S. President Bill Clinton stands between them, after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord, at the White House in Washington, on September 13, 1993
(photo credit: GARY HERSHORN/REUTERS)
A new extensive multi-country survey released by the German think-tank Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Wednesday assessed attitudes from multiple countries on a wide arrange of topics related to the Middle East, Abraham Accords and Israeli-Palestinian relations, which was covered in part here.  
Citizens from multiple countries participated in the survey, hailing from Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, United States and Germany,  focusing numerous topics such as Israel's status as a Jewish state, a future Palestinian state and views on the US election.
On the question of a future Palestinian state, a clear majority of citizens of the UAE (81%), Bahrain (72%), Palestinian Authority (84%), Saudi Arabia (88%), Morocco (90%) and Qatar (85%) support the creation of such state, in contrast to a plurality of Germans (47%) and Americans (45%) who support the idea. Likewise, a majority of Israelis (58%) said they are opposed to the creation of the Palestinian state, while 35% support the idea.
Under the assumption that a Palestinian state is not possible, respondents were asked alternative options. A plurality of respondents in Bahrain (50%), Palestinian Authority (47%), Saudi Arabia (37%), Morocco (47%), Germany (42%) and the US (44%) said they are unsure. Interestingly, the second most preferred option among the Palestinians, Moroccans, Qataris and Saudis was a binational Palestinian-Jordan state, while the second most preferred for Germans was an Israeli-Palestinian federation. For citizens of the UAE, the most preferred option was an Israeli-Palestinian federation.
Among Israelis, the same question was posed. A slim plurality of Israelis (26%) said they would prefer a Palestinian-Jordanian binational state, followed by Palestinian remaining under Israeli rule, without being given citizenship (24%), the same amount of whom said they are unsure, an Israeli-Palestinian binational state (17%) and Israeli-Palestinian federation (9%).
A question of importance to Israelis, survey respondents were asked whether Israel has the "right to exist," and the "right to exist" as the "Nation-State of the Jewish people." As expected, a vast of majority of Israelis (81%), in addition to Emiratis (61%), Americans (69%) and a plurality of Germans (46%) agreed that Israel has the "right to exist" as the "Nation-State of the Jewish people." A plurality of Bahrainis asked said they are unsure, while the vast majority of Palestinians (76%), Saudis (63%) and Moroccans (61%) disagreed that Israel has the "right to exist" as the "Nation-State of the Jewish people." A plurality of Qataris also disagreed.
When rephrased as simply a "right to exist," the results remain largely unchanged, with clear majorities in the UAE, US and Germany agreeing, and the majority of citizens of the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Qatar disagreeing, with a slight rise in support in each country in favor of Israel's "right to exist."
Respondents were also asked about the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and its relation to peace in the Middle East. Among Israelis, a plurality (44%) indicated that the move improves the chances of peace, while 33% said they believe it diminishes it. Interestingly, a majority of Emiratis (52% vs. 33%) and a plurality of Americans (46% vs. 28%) also believe the move improved the chances of peace in the region. On the other hand, a majority of Palestinians (60%), Saudis (53%) and Moroccans (54%), in addition to a plurality of Germans (41%) and Qataris (42%), say the embassy move diminished the chance of regional peace.
Lastly, respondents were asked (prior to the US election on November 3) their views on US President Donald Trump and then-Democratic challenger (now President-elect) Joe Biden.  In terms of favorability, besides Israelis who favored Trump against Biden (58% vs. 41%), all other countries surveyed had a more favorable opinion of Joe Biden, with 69% vs. 51% of Emiratis, 37% vs. 28% of Bahrainis,  28% vs. 15% of Palestinians, 42% vs. 38% of Saudis, 45% vs. 19% of Moroccans, 62% vs. 38% of Qataris and 49% vs. 15% of Germans favoring Biden.
When asked which candidate would have been more successful in the Middle East in relation to peace and stability, a clear plurality of Israelis (47% vs. 19%) say Trump is the better choice, which is contrast to all other countries featured in the survey with a plurality of Emiratis (47%), Bahrainis (25%), Palestinian Authority (27%), Moroccans (37%), in addition to a majority of Qataris (56%) and Germans (54%), saying that Biden is the better option.


Tags Israel saudi arabia Joe Biden Donald Trump survey UAE Israel US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone should get the coronavirus vaccine, and it should be law By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by