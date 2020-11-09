Israel, UAE, Bahrain officials show how tourism can be bridge for peace

Speaking at ‘Tourism: The Path to Peace in the Middle East’, Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said that “people moving between countries means true peace.”

Quoting late prime minister Menachem Begin, she added that countries sign agreements, but “people moving between countries means true peace.”

The minister was speaking at a panel held during the UK’s World Travel Market (WTM) event on Monday. The second largest international tourism fair in the world, the event organizers invited UAE Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, as well as Bahraini Industry Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed R. Alzayani.

Moderator and CNN Business Editor John Defterios mentioned his work covering the Abraham Accord and said all nations involved in it share “a DNA for business.”

Al Falasi said that while his country has great universities, it is always important to travel to experience new cultures and added he takes his children to a new country on each vacation they take together.

Alzayani pointed out that Israeli and Bahraini economies are both diverse, as his nation is not as oil-rich as other countries in the region and has many young people “for whom we wish to create opportunities.”

“Being small nations,” he suggested, “we need to distinguish ourselves.”

Commenting on his island-nation's long history of commerce on the Silk Road, he suggested that “meeting another culture is nothing new for us.”

“I’ve been a minister for 6 years. I never got so many calls from businessmen or friends asking me to take them with me when I go to Jerusalem,” he said.

The minister added that there has been a Jewish synagogue in his country since 1935 and that former Bahraini ambassador to the US Houda Nonoo was a Jewish woman. He joked that his country is able to offer plenty of Kosher food to anyone visiting.

Farkash-Hacohen added that “we can’t wait until the sky opens,” and expressed that it's very exciting for her to take part in such a panel.

“We are progressing to sign treaties of collaboration in tourism and commerce in a matter of weeks,” she said.

She added Israel is also preparing for Muslim visitors by training tour-guides to instruct in Arabic and offering Halal food options. “We want our friends to feel at home wherever they go,” she said.

Her ministry recently published a guide to Israelis with a list of “do and don’t” when they visit the UAE and Bahrain to ensure “everything goes smoothly when the sky opens.”

She pointed out that on Tuesday the Knesset will approve the agreement with Bahrain and she will use in her upcoming speech many of the points shared by her colleagues.

Al Falasi said over 70% of tourists to his country are from abroad, with local tourism being a little more than 20%. “So, adding a new country like Israel,” he said, “is very beneficial for our tourism sector.”

“We naturally cater to many cultures,” he said, “so we didn’t publish a list of do and don’t. We are international by default.”

He added that even in his country’s most ancient sites, digital attractions are available so that tourists can “learn about them on their phones.” He pointed to the tourism blockchain market initiative from two years ago, which allows blockchain to be used in 17 hotels across the country.

Alzyani joked that in former international tourism fairs he always took a few booklets from the Israeli stand to learn about that country and wondered if “I will ever be able to go there in my lifetime.”

He claimed that an embassy will be opened in Israel “quite soon.”

Among them, not to refer to the country as residing in the Persian Gulf but as situated in the Arabian Gulf.

He suggested not to speak ill of Persian people or Iran, despite the tensions between that nation and Israel, due to many Iranians residing and working in the UAE.

“The UAE is not a democratic country,” he warned, “and it is not advisable to speak of democracy as the best form of government” there.