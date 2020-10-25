Hundreds of Jaffa residents gathered Saturday night to protest in front of the residence of French Ambassador to Israel Eric Danon setting trash cans on fire and a stone being thrown at a bus, Ynet reported.

The fires reportedly occurred following dispersal of the protesters, though no one was hurt, according to Ynet.

The protests were sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments where he refused to condemn cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad after the beheading of a French school teacher

Protesters, holding up banners written in Arabic, called for the defense of the Prophet Mohammad, at the rally which began after evening prayers in Jaffa.

The prophet "is the most sacred thing in Islam and he who attains his honor, reaches a whole people," said Amin Bukhari, a protester accusing the French president to play the "far-right wing" game, reported the french newspaper Le Figaro.

"Moses must be respected among the Jews, Jesus Christ must be respected as well, he is also our prophet, and we must respect the prophet Mohammad, may peace be upon him," added Bukhari.

The Islamist movements Hamas, the governing authority of the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad also denounced Macron's words.

"Insulting religions and prophets is not a matter of freedom of speech but rather promotes a culture of hatred," Hamas said in a statement, saying "to prevent consequences" that could have these statements.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad – Gaza's second armed group, after Hamas – argued that "offending" Islam, and its prophet Mohammad, was a "red line" that "could not be tolerated."

In Khan Yunnis, in the Gaza Strip, demonstrators burned photos of Emmanuel Macron and called for the defense of both the prophet and Islam, according Le Figaro.

Macron spoke Thursday during a tribute to Prof. Samuel Paty, beheaded by an Islamist assailant after showing his students drawings of Mohammad to teach them what is freedom of speech.

Since then, calls for a boycott of French products have increased this Saturday in several countries in the Middle East, after the stir aroused by the words of Emmanuel Macron who promised not to "renounce to the cartoons" of the prophet Mohammad .