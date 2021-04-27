The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

John Kerry denies he informed Iranian FM about Israeli strikes in Syria

A number of Republican politicians expressed outrage at the allegation that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry had released sensitive information to Iran.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 27, 2021 08:51
FORMER US secretary of state John Kerry speaks to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as Hossein Fereydoun, the brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, looks on in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015. (photo credit: US STATE DEPARTMENT/ REUTERS)
FORMER US secretary of state John Kerry speaks to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as Hossein Fereydoun, the brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, looks on in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
(photo credit: US STATE DEPARTMENT/ REUTERS)
Former Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry denied allegations on Monday that he had released information on Israeli airstrikes in Syria to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, after Zarif claimed in a leaked interview that he had found out about the strikes from Kerry.
In a leaked interview released by Iran International and The New York Times this week, Zarif claimed that he was kept in the dark on Israeli airstrikes in Syria, saying that "It was former US foreign secretary John Kerry who told me Israel had launched more than 200 attacks on Iranian forces in Syria." Iran International cast doubt on the likelihood that this claim was true, as Israeli airstrikes in Syria had previously been reported in international media.
 
"I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened - either when I was Secretary of State or since," tweeted Kerry.
In response to a question on the leaked interview during a press briefing on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price stressed that the department does not comment on "purportedly leaked material" and that the alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria were "certainly...not secret, and governments that were involved were speaking to this publicly on the record."
"Of course, we can’t vouch for the authenticity of it, for the accuracy of it, and so of course I’m not going to comment directly on what’s on that tape, on that recording," said Price.
The report comes as Iran conducts talks with the US and European nations in Vienna in an attempt to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.
A number of Republicans expressed outrage at the allegations against Kerry, blasting the former secretary of state for allegedly leaking sensitive information.
“People are talking about treason — and I don’t throw that word around a lot,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, according to Politico. “John Kerry does all kinds of things that I can’t stand. But this is the one that broke the camel’s back.”
Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher called it "unfathomable" that a US diplomat would leak intelligence to the "world’s leading sponsors of terrorism."
While the IDF usually does not confirm individual airstrikes in Syria, it periodically releases statistics on the strikes. In December, the IDF announced that it had carried out 50 strikes in Syria in 2020.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Iran Syria john kerry Mohammad Javad Zarif airstrikes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Eilam

What is Israel’s policy during US-Iran negotiations? - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Micah Halpern

Quarter of Congress wants Israel-US relationship to change - analysis

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by