The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Kurdistan Region calls for unity against ISIS threats

ISIS attacked Kurdish Peshmerga fighters near Pirde in Iraq overnight.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 1, 2021 15:17
A Kurdistan Region Peshmerga looks out at ISIS positions from his frontline near Kirkuk in 2015 (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
A Kurdistan Region Peshmerga looks out at ISIS positions from his frontline near Kirkuk in 2015
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
ISIS is threatening Iraq again, years after it was pushed out of Mosul and other cities. Although the Iraqi central government and its armed forces, backed by the US-led Coalition, continues to carry out operations, the extremists have found gaps to infiltrate. ISIS attacked Kurdish Peshmerga fighters near Pirde in Iraq overnight.
Pirde is one of the areas that marks the dividing line between the autonomous Kurdistan region and the rest of Iraq. In 2017, after the Kurds held an independence referendum, Iraqi federal units and pro-Iranian militias attacked the Kurds near Kirkuk and Kurdish forces withdrew to the area of Pirde. Since then ISIS has moved into areas along the seam between Kurdish forces and Iraqi federal forces and the pro-Iranian PMU. The PMU are a group of militias that control swaths of Iraq. They are called Hashd al-Shaabi locally. Some units of these pro-Iran groups have fired rockets at Erbil over the last year, targeting US forces. This is because US forces have withdrawn from a half dozen facilities in Iraq in response to rocket fire by pro-Iranian groups. Now that there are few US forces in bases, the militias have targeted the Kurdistan region.
These tensions with the pro-Iran units mean that ISIS can exploit the tensions between Kurdish forces and Iraqi units in areas like Pirde and near Mount Qarachokh. Now the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani has called for the establishment of a joint armed force made up of Peshmerga and federal Iraqi army in disputed areas, following an Islamic State (ISIS) group attack on Kurdish forces in western Kirkuk overnight.
Three Kurdish Peshmerga were killed in the battles over night near Pirde. Pirde is also called Altun Kupri. “Peshmerga repelled the attack, which took place on the Kirkuk-Erbil road, but three of its fighters were killed and two injured,” noted Rudaw. Regional media have covered the Kurdish call for unity. Sheikh Jafaar Mustafa, vice-president of the Kurdistan region has said he “urges the Iraqi Defense Minister to start liaison seriously with our Peshmarga forces to narrow down the disputed areas between The Region and Southern border, last night we have lost several lives and wounded #Peshmerga. We need to work together to solve this problem.”
President Barzani said in a statement that the region has warned the Iraqi government and the global coalition “several times” about ISIS regrouping and exploiting the security gap between Peshmerga and Iraqi army in disputed areas. He renewed his previous call for the establishment of a joint body between both forces, Rudaw noted. “Once again, we call on [Iraqi] parliament, the federal government of Iraq and the global coalition against Daesh [ISIS] to smoothly work on the establishment of a joint force between the Peshmerga and Iraqi army in the disputed areas so that these areas are no longer used as a corridor for the movement of terrorists by Daesh,” said Barzani. “This poses a great danger to the Kurdistan Region and the whole of Iraq.”
ISIS infiltration of the seam line between Kurdish and Iraqi federal forces has been a problem for years. In 2019 I went to Qarachokh and observed ISIS members with binoculars who were hiding in caves beneath the mountain. At the time the US still had Security Force Assistance Brigade units in Nineveh and also with the Peshmerga, helping straddle the line. Airstrikes against ISIS took place. In the area of Mahmuhr, for instance, the US Army's 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade was in Iraq on a mission to train, advise, assist and enable local security forces. The US noted in February 2020 “in Makmuhr mountains of northern Iraq where fighters for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria are regrouping and reforming, the Kurdish Peshmerga operate a small military base close to a series of lookout posts where ISIS fighters have attempted to infiltrate Iraq's Kurdistan region….This time, the [US] brigade has partnered with the Peshmerga's 3rd Battalion, 14th Regional Guard Brigade, training side-by-side to increase their capabilities.”
For years the problem was that while the US could work with the Iraqis and Kurds, the Peshmerga generally distrust the PMU and the US has tensions with the PMU because of the rocket fire directed at US facilities. The PMU brigade in Nineveh is called the 30th Brigade. Nearby are several Iraqi army formations of dubious quality. The lack of security has enabled the ISIS presence and also enabled the pro-Iranian groups to use rockets and now even drones, to threaten the area. 


Tags Iran Iraq kurdish controlled syria ISIS kurdistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by