Lapid in Egypt to meet Sisi and discuss Hamas hostages

“Strengthening Israel-Egypt ties, from a diplomatic-security view, is a very important interest of the State of Israel,” Lapid’s office said. “Foreign Minister Lapid’s visit is the continuation of Israel’s foreign policy to leverage our shared interest for regional stability.”

Lapid is also expected to meet with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Among the top issues on Lapid’s agenda in Cairo is the Israeli hostages and soldiers’ remains held by Hamas in Gaza. Hamas had held Israeli civilians Abera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed captive, along with the bodies of soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin since they were killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Egypt has long served as a mediator between Israel and the terrorist group that controls Gaza and has been trying to negotiate a long-term ceasefire between the sides, as well as reconstruction of the coastal enclave.

Foreign Minister Yair Laid arrived in Cairo. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

Lapid has an economic recovery plan for Gaza, which would come with an end to Hamas’s rocket attacks on Israel.

Regional security issues and also expected to be discussed, as well as cooperation between Israel and Egypt in the energy field.

As a diplomatic gesture, Lapid brought Egyptian antiquities that were found in Israel, to be presented to Sisi. Israel Antiquities Authority CEO Eli Escosido joined him on the trip.

On Monday, after the report about Lapid’s pending visit to Egypt first emerged, Hamas issued a number of statements condemning Egypt for its neglect of the Strip.

The terrorist organization added that it is examining “escalation options” with Israel in light of the recent tensions between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.