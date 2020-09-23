Lawrence of Arabia’s Saudi house where he launched war restored

The Saudi government restored the house of the world-famous British intelligence and combatant officer T. E. Lawrence – the residence from which he helped launch a campaign to oust the Ottoman Turks from the heart of the Islamic world during World War 1.Israel’s former ambassador to Jordan, Jacob Rosen, told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that the restoration is “very interesting and encouraging. It seems that Saudi Arabia is maturing and is willing to recognize one of the arch opponents of the Saudi dynasty. Lawrence worked with the Hashemites. Of course it is good for tourism as well.” Rosen is one of the world’s leading experts on Lawrence and has amassed the world'd largest collection of different translations of Lawrence's account of his time in the Middle East – Seven Pillars of Wisdom. The Hashemites are the royal family of Jordan and were a rival to the House of Saud — the ruling monarchy of Saudi Arabia — during the unrest of the early part of the last century. Lawrence secured international fame in the 1962 British epic film Lawrence of Arabia.His former residence is located in the Red Sea city of Yanbu.Ahmed Al Mahtout, the local mayor, told the UAE paper The National that “we just finished the first phase of restoration and hope by the end of the year we have it fully ready for visitors,” adding that “the residence derives its value from its history and a lot of foreign tourists [would] like to stand in the home of the British intelligence officer.”According to the mayor, over the past century, the two-level home became dilapidated. Historians urged that the house be preserved. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Lawrence left the house at the start of the so-called Arab Revolt in 1916. Lawrence lived in the house at some point between 1915-1916. The house remained vacant for a century. According to The National, locals claimed that the house was haunted. Al Mahtout flatly rejected that the house is haunted.“I heard that fear of ghosts has led to the neglect, and I am telling you it is not true. The house is now a registered part of the Yanbu’s historical heritage and tourists will be able to visit it.”