Lebanese activist on trial for allegedly collaborating with Israel

The activist was also accused of "dealing with spies of the Israeli enemy."

A number of protesters demonstrated outside the military court in Beirut in solidarity with Khatib and other arrested activists on Monday, according to NNA.

Khatib expressed and shared anti-government and anti-Hezbollah sentiments on social media and was arrested along with a number of other activists who had published anti-government remarks. Her brother was arrested with her, but was released the next day, according to Al-Akhbar.

Khatib is followed on Twitter by the IDF Arabic language spokesman, Avichay Adraee.

It was initially believed that Khatib had been arrested due to a tweet criticizing Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

A Lebanese security source told Al-Akhbar that Khatib was arrested based on "evidence from the General Security that proves her involvement in contacts with persons inside the Israeli enemy entity," adding that the activist had provided information to Israel. The security forces refused to clarify the nature of the information provided.

Sources also told Al-Akhbar that Khatib had told security forces last year that an Israeli person had tried to contact her twice.

Khatib's family believes that statements attributed to her opposing Hezbollah were fabricated and her Twitter account was hacked, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. Khatib's sister claims that security forces first accused Khatib of entering Israel eight times, then three times, then only once. Her family has been unable to communicate with her since she was arrested.

The arrest comes amid continued protests against the Lebanese government, as the country continues to struggle through an economic crisis. Multiple activists have been arrested for making anti-government statements.

Lebanese activist Kinda El-Khatib has been accused by a Lebanese military court of "collaboration with the Israeli enemy" and entering Israeli territory, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).