The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanese MPs to Nasrallah: We don't want to be cut off from the West

"We will not sacrifice our last hard currencies to save the Syrian regime... Our dollars belong to our citizens."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 19, 2020 03:06
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The head of Lebanon's Kataeb Party, Sami Gemayel, spoke out against the Hezbollah terrorist movement after the movement's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah gave an address on Tuesday concerning the country's financial and political crisis.
"No one has the right to drag us into the place they want, and no one has the right to impose on us a lifestyle that we don’t want," said Gemayel concerning Hezbollah, adding that Hezbollah was preventing the Lebanese Army from closing illegal smuggling crossings along Lebanon's borders, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.
Hezbollah has been accused of smuggling goods and dollars from Lebanon into Syria and harming the Lebanese economy, as well as smuggling weapons from Syria into Lebanon. During his speech on Tuesday, Nasrallah denied smuggling dollars out of Lebanon.
The secretary-general warned that the US's Caesar Act, which placed a series of sanctions on Syria, would also negatively impact Lebanon, "perhaps more than Syria... Whoever calls to close borders with Syria will later call us to open the borders with ‘Israel,’" he said.
The Kataeb Party leader stressed that Lebanon doesn't "want to live in isolation and be cut off from the West, Arabs and the entire world."
Gemayel addressed Nasrallah, saying "We are not agents; rather, we are Lebanese. We consider you a Lebanese like us, and we ask you to join us under the constitution in order to build a new Lebanon.”
Lebanese Forces MP Pierre Bou Assi also spoke out against Nasrallah's speech, saying "Well done, sir. Just like that, camels are driven; but we are not camels,” according to Asharq Al-Awsat.
"No; We will not sacrifice our last hard currencies to save the Syrian regime... Our dollars belong to our citizens, the depositors, and they alone have the right to benefit from them,” added Assi.
Earlier this month, protests demanding that Hezbollah relinquish its weapons were organized by the Sabaa party, which is associated with anti-Hezbollah parties such as the Christian Kataeb and Lebanese Forces parties and Sunni politicians Bahaa Hariri and Ashraf Rifi who both oppose Hezbollah having weapons, according to Al-Arabiya.
During the October protests, officials from the Kataeb and Lebanese Forces parties spoke out multiple times against Hezbollah and other government officials. MPs from the Lebanese Forces party were some of the first to step down during the October protests.
In an address on Tuesday, Nasrallah responded to the protests, saying that "resistance arms, for our people, is part of our culture, strategic doctrine and deeper than others can imagine."
Nasrallah stated that such protests increase division on the ground and called against mixing protests against Hezbollah with protests concerning the economic situation.
“It is the responsibility of all political and religious forces not to allow our country to fall into chaos, sectarian or political strife,” said Nasrallah, warning that Hezbollah will do anything to avoid clashes. “Nothing is off the table.”


Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Lebanon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The importance of bipartisan support for annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Normalization and gifts with strings attached – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by