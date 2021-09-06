The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Libya: Ex-dictator Gaddafi's son freed from jail after 7 years - report

The son, al-Saadi Gaddafi, was imprisoned at the al-Hadaba prison in Tripoli after his extradition from Niger.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 02:38
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, file photo, 2008 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, file photo, 2008
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Libyan authorities have released one of the sons of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi from prison after seven years, the Associated Press reported.
The son, al-Saadi Gaddafi, was imprisoned at the al-Hadaba prison in Tripoli after his extradition from Niger. Local media reported he was acquitted for crimes dating back to the 2011 revolt that overthrew his father, AP reported.
The former dictator had eight children. One son was killed the same time his father was, with two others slain in the uprising. Another was freed from prison in 2017 and remains in Libya, and another is supposedly imprisoned in Lebanon, with the rest of the children have fled to Algeria. Two sons, a daughter and Gaddafi's wife were granted asylum in Oman in 2012, AP reported.
A member of the troops loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government rides a military vehicle as he prepares before heading to Sirte, on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, July 18, 2020 (credit: AYMAN SAHELY/REUTERS)A member of the troops loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government rides a military vehicle as he prepares before heading to Sirte, on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, July 18, 2020 (credit: AYMAN SAHELY/REUTERS)
Libya remains in a state of chaos, being divided between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration in the East led by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.
Mike Wagenheim/The Media Line contributed to this report.


