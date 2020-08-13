Lithuania recognizes Hezbollah as a terrorist organization

I spoke with Lithuanian FM @LinkeviciusL and thanked him for the important decision to designate #Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. I call on all European countries to make similar decisions. Hezbollah's actions in Lebanon hold the entire Lebanese population hostage. August 13, 2020

"Hezbollah is a terrorist organization that has controlled terror in large parts of Lebanon and turned them into Iranian-protected areas while taking Lebanese citizens, its economy and its political system hostage,"

and understand that this is a dangerous and unstoppable terrorist organization that continues its attempts to carry out terrorist attacks around the world on Iran's mission and funding



He finished by thanking "the Foreign Ministry and the defense establishment who led the inter-agency activity to complete the move."