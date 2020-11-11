The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
MidEast, US, Germany hold mixed views on Israel, Abraham Accords - survey

Citizens from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, United States and Germany participated.

By CODY LEVINE  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 18:39
The Gulf-Israel Women's Forum brings children draped in the flags of Bahrain, Israel and the UAE to Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
The Gulf-Israel Women's Forum brings children draped in the flags of Bahrain, Israel and the UAE to Jerusalem's Old City.
(photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
A new extensive multi-country survey released by the German think tank Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Wednesday assessed attitudes from multiple countries on a wide arrange of topics related to the Middle East, Abraham Accords and Israeli-Palestinian relations.
Population clusters that participated in the survey hailed from Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, United States and Germany, with questions focusing on favorability, the recently signed Abraham Accords, Middle Eastern regional stability, Israel's status as a Jewish state, a future Palestinian state and the US election.
On the question of favorability, respondents were asked whether they have a favorable or unfavorable view of a number of countries. A majority of respondents in most countries surveyed indicated that they have an unfavorable view of Israel, with clear majorities in the Palestinian Authority (56% vs 33%), Saudi Arabia (65% vs. 23%), Morocco (70% vs. 16%), Qatar  (59% vs. 28%) and significantly, Germany (49% vs. 26%).  In contrast, a majority of Americans (53% vs. 28%) and plurality (46% vs. 43%) of Emiratis held favorable views of Israel.
Among Israelis and their views on countries featured in the survey, a majority of respondents indicated that they hold a positive view (67% vs. 25%) of the UAE, Germany (65% vs. 29%), Morocco (52% vs. 32%) and even more strongly, a positive view on the United States (78% vs. 20%). Likewise, a plurality of Israeli respondents hold a positive view of Bahrain (49% vs. 32%), Saudi Arabia (45% vs. 43%), and Qatar (45% vs. 39%). As a reflection of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an overwhelming majority of Israelis (73% vs. 20%) hold a negative view of the Palestinian Authority, in addition to a plurality in Germany (48% vs 21%) and the US (42% vs. 28%). Citizens of the UAE,  Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Qatar all held positive views of the Palestinian Authority.
In light of the recent signing of the Abraham Accords, respondents were asked whether they support or oppose the agreement. A vast majority of Israelis (86% vs. 10%), Emiratis (69% vs. 22%), Germans (59% vs. 18%) and Americans (67% vs. 13%) say they support the agreement, while a plurality of Bahrainis (46% vs. 31%) also said so. On the other hand, a majority of Palestinians (70% vs. 21%), Moroccans (63% vs. 17%) and Qataris (52% vs. 36%) said they were opposed to the agreement, while a plurality of Saudis (48% vs. 35%) indicated they were also opposed.
When asked who benefits the most from the Abraham Accords, a majority of Palestinians (57%), and plurality of Saudis (41%), Moroccans (47%) and Qataris (34%) said Israel benefited most, as opposed to the UAE/Bahrain and the US. A plurality of Emiratis (47%) said their country benefited most, in addition to Bahrainis (29% vs. 25%). Among Germans, a plurality (38%) said that the US benefited most, and Americans agreed, with a plurality (36%) saying their country benefited most.
On the questions of Middle East security and Iran, respondents were asked which country threatens regional stability. A strong plurality of Israelis (45%) said that Iran is the greatest threat, a view shared by Emeratis (27%). Interestingly, a plurality of Bahrainis (24%), Palestinians (37%), Saudis (33% as opposed to Iran at 24%), Moroccans (43%) and Qataris (39%) said Israel is the greatest regional threat. Strangely, a plurality of Americans (26%) said the US was the greatest regional threat, as opposed to Iran (17%).  
Data was collected from 18-23 October, and included at a minimum 267 respondents and maximum of 534 respondents in each country, with a margin of error of at most 6% and at least 4.04%.


