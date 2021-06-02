The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Moroccan experts: Morocco is a growth lever in Africa

Morocco’s increasingly strong willingness to play its role as a growth lever in the continent and as a hub at the crossroad between Europe and Africa.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JUNE 2, 2021 15:52
In a panel discussion at the Global Investment Forum in Dubai, sponsored by The Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times, a group of experts from Morocco discussed the country’s unique advantages as a platform for investment in Africa.
The panel, which was moderated by Mohammed Zainabi, editor-in-chief of the L’Observateur du Maroc, included Mounssif Aderkaoui, director of Financial Studies and Forecasting at the Moroccan Economy and Finance Ministry; Mehdi Tazi, vice president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises; and Steve O’Hana, president of the Morocco-Israel Business Council.
Over the past two decades, the panelists explained that Morocco has launched many infrastructure and logistic development projects, strengthening Morocco’s position as a production and commercial platform for international investors looking for positioning in Africa. Moroccan businesses cover more than 70% of African countries in various strategic sectors within a framework encouraged by the country’s highest authority, King Mohammed VI.
In addition, Morocco itself provides a suitable environment for investment due to its ultra-modern infrastructure, rapid industrialization, green energy development as well as free-trade agreements concluded with major economic powers, revealing Morocco’s increasingly strong willingness to play its role as a growth lever in the continent and as a hub at the crossroad between Europe and Africa.
O’Hana added that Israeli entrepreneurs would find Morocco an attractive area for investment due to the country’s human capital, which is a key competitive advantage. He pointed out that Morocco offers equal rights and opportunities to all its inhabitants.
“The Abraham agreements were signed, but it is nothing new in Morocco because the relationships were always so good that we never felt any differences. The fact that in Israel, there are close to 1 million Jews of Moroccan origin is a factor that should make our relationship very smooth, easy, and enjoyable,” he said. “The Business Council will be more than delighted to assist Israeli entrepreneurs in their investment in a very promising economy.”


