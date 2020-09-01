Mosque in Lebanon accidentally blasts pop song from loudspeaker

A mosque in Lebanon accidentally played a pop song from its loudspeakers on Monday while trying to broadcast a speech by Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, with video of the incident going viral on social media.
A local resident filmed the scene as the song Mosh Khayfa by Lebanese pop star Nawal El Zoghi was played from the mosque's loudspeakers, usually used for the call to prayer.The mosque's administration later explained that the mosque was attempting to broadcast a speech by Berri so that locals could hear the speech despite coronavirus regulations, according to Lebanese media.A worker at the mosque set the broadcast to the speech and left to bring some necessities and food from his home while leaving the radio running. While he was gone, the speech ended and the radio returned to its standard program which included the pop song.The mosque denounced the spread of the video on social media.مسجد النميرية بـ #لبنان يبث أغنية للمطربة #نوال_الزغبي— إرم نيوز (@EremNews) September 1, 2020
