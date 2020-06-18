Muslim World League head responds to criticism after attending AJC event

Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), responded to criticism surrounding his attendance at the American Jewish Committee's virtual webinar on Sunday, in an interview with Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya.Considering Israeli officials were also included in the virtual forum, the MWL received backlash for its attendance throughout the different social media forums and even on Al Jazeera, which al-Issa addressed. “The Muslim World League did not participate in any forums with Israeli officials. We deal with religion followers completely away from politics,” said al-Issa in response to Al Jazeera television host Ahmed Mansour accusing him of trying to merge religions, according to Al Arabiya. “No one is looking to merge religions.”He added further, covering his tracks even more, that the MWL will not come to the table with anyone "who caused harm to Muslims" (i.e. Israel).“Each religion has its own beliefs and will not agree to any doctrine other than its own. Otherwise, religions would become one,” al-Issa said, according to Al Arabiya.The Muslim World League, based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, was found in 1962 by then-Crown Prince Faisal Bin Abdul-Aziz - its main benefactor today is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.During a virtual conference organized by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement and the American Sephardi Federation, al-Issa said the MWL is prepared to fight “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Jews from around the world to defeat antisemitism.“We in the Muslim World League are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish brothers and sisters to build understanding, respect, love and interreligious harmony,” said al-Issa from Mecca in a virtual conference organized by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement and the American Sephardi Federation.He said that Jews and Muslims need to work together to rebuild ties and create “bridges of dialogue” between their communities. “Whereas Jews and Muslims lived centuries together, in these last decades we have sadly grown apart,” al-Issa said. “Now, we must rebuild the bridges of dialogue and the bonds of partnership between our communities... Since taking over the Muslim World League, it has been my mission to fight the forces of hatred and violence.”Earlier this year, al-Issa visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, where he said, he “stood united alongside my Jewish brothers and said: Never again. Not for Jews, not for Muslims, not for Christians, not for Hindus, not for Sikhs. Not for any of God’s Children. History’s greatest horror, the Holocaust, must never be repeated.”