Netanyahu planning UAE, Bahrain trip for after lockdown

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to visit the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as soon as possible after the current coronavirus lockdown ends, hopefully in late January or early February, a source close to the prime minister said on Monday.The trip to the first two countries to join the Abraham Accords will then be two months to six weeks ahead of the Knesset election in March. Netanyahu often highlights his diplomatic skills in Likud’s election campaigns. The prime minister’s previous plans to visit Manama and Abu Dhabi did not work out. The prime minister originally sought to visit in early December, but the UAE was celebrating its national day and asked Netanyahu to wait.Then, Netanyahu planned to go in late December, but the political situation got in the way, and the Knesset was dissolved.The delays in Netanyahu’s trip stopped other ministers from traveling to the Gulf states in the months after they established ties with Israel, because protocol dictates that the prime minister or President Reuven Rivlin must be first. Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi had to attend a conference in Manama in December virtually, instead of in person, because Netanyahu had not yet been to Bahrain.A source in the Prime Minister’s Office said it was “premature to discuss travel plans…Once the lockdown is over, it will be possible to resume international flights.”
