Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally acquiesced to requests to come to the Knesset to explain classified portions of his agreement with the United Arab Emirates , but not before Thursday, when the Knesset plenum will vote to approve the deal.

Netanyahu will only present whatever secret parts there may be in the normalization deal next week to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee’s subcommittee on intelligence and secret services, sources on the committee said, confirming a report by KAN Radio Knesset correspondent Ze’ev Kam.

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) has been pleading with Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to bring the full agreement to his committee since before the deal was signed in Washington. After Levin wrote Hauser last week turning down the request, Hauser asked to at least have Netanyahu come to the elite subcommittee.

When Netanyahu went to Washington last month to sign the deal, Ya’alon posted a video on social media in which he called Netanyahu’s refusal to present the deal to the security cabinet or the Knesset the behavior of a dictatorship, not a democracy.

“Immediately upon the official announcement of a peace agreement with the UAE and reports that the deal had a secret appendix about advanced weaponry that could have a critical impact on Israel’s strategic military advantage in the region, I demanded that it be brought for approval by the legislative branch,” Ya’alon told The Jerusalem Post. “My request was denied, time has passed and the deal was signed.”

Ya’alon accused Netanyahu of deliberately hiding portions of the agreement from the Knesset and security cabinet and making a mockery of the parliament.

“How can you bring to a vote in the Knesset plenum a peace agreement without enabling the members of Knesset to know its content?” Ya’alon asked. “The Knesset is not a rubber stamp. The security of Israel is not Netanyahu’s private business.”

Liberman added that Netanyahu was “taking an improper step that cancels the role of the Knesset as the body that oversees the work of the government.”