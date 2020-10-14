The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Netanyahu won’t reveal secret parts of UAE deal in Knesset until after MKs vote

Moshe Ya’alon accused Netanyahu of deliberately hiding portions of the agreement from the Knesset.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 14:41
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu istens prior to participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu istens prior to participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally acquiesced to requests to come to the Knesset to explain classified portions of his agreement with the United Arab Emirates, but not before Thursday, when the Knesset plenum will vote to approve the deal.
Netanyahu will only present whatever secret parts there may be in the normalization deal next week to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee’s subcommittee on intelligence and secret services, sources on the committee said, confirming a report by KAN Radio Knesset correspondent Ze’ev Kam.
Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) has been pleading with Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to bring the full agreement to his committee since before the deal was signed in Washington. After Levin wrote Hauser last week turning down the request, Hauser asked to at least have Netanyahu come to the elite subcommittee.
The subcommittee has five members: Hauser, former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon (Yesh Atid-Telem), Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu) and Likud MKs Gideon Sa’ar and Avi Dichter.
When Netanyahu went to Washington last month to sign the deal, Ya’alon posted a video on social media in which he called Netanyahu’s refusal to present the deal to the security cabinet or the Knesset the behavior of a dictatorship, not a democracy.
“Immediately upon the official announcement of a peace agreement with the UAE and reports that the deal had a secret appendix about advanced weaponry that could have a critical impact on Israel’s strategic military advantage in the region, I demanded that it be brought for approval by the legislative branch,” Ya’alon told The Jerusalem Post. “My request was denied, time has passed and the deal was signed.”
Ya’alon accused Netanyahu of deliberately hiding portions of the agreement from the Knesset and security cabinet and making a mockery of the parliament.
“How can you bring to a vote in the Knesset plenum a peace agreement without enabling the members of Knesset to know its content?” Ya’alon asked. “The Knesset is not a rubber stamp. The security of Israel is not Netanyahu’s private business.”
Liberman added that Netanyahu was “taking an improper step that cancels the role of the Knesset as the body that oversees the work of the government.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Seth Frantzman How Turkey pushed for Azerbaijan’s war on Armenia By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El What Naftali Bennett must do to become Israel's next prime minister By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by