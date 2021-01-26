The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu working to arrange visit by King of Morocco before elections

The king however, is reportedly conditioning his visit to Israel with visiting Ramallah and meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as well.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 26, 2021 12:29
King Mohammed VI of Morocco reviews a guard of honour at the National palace during his state visit to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, November 19, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)
King Mohammed VI of Morocco reviews a guard of honour at the National palace during his state visit to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, November 19, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)
The Prime Minister's Office and the National Security Council have been working with officials from the Dar al-Makhzen Palace in order to arrange a visit of King of Morocco Mohammed VI in Israel once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, Yedioth Ahronoth reported. 
The king however, is reportedly conditioning his visit to Israel with visiting Ramallah and meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as well.  
By arranging the visit of King Mohammed VI, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly trying to gain another victory in his campaign ahead of the general elections scheduled for March. By bringing over the King of Morocco, Netanyahu hopes to appeal to the large Jewish population in Israel that migrated from Morocco.
Effort to arrange the king's visit were reported earlier this month, when Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Likud was planning on using the agreement with Morocco as a central aspect of the party's election campaign, noting that if successful, the event would have a strong effect on the Israeli public. 
However, there is no guarantee that Netanyahu's plans will go as planned. Diplomatic sources have suggested that King Mohammed VI is aware of the attempt to use him as part of the Likud's election campaign and might refuse the offer. 
"Negotiations are underway, there are attempts being made, but I have a hard time seeing it happen," an Israeli senior official told Yedioth Ahronoth. "I am aware that the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security Council want it to happen, but I'm not sure if it will be possible before the elections take place. But the king may surprise us all and come," he added. 
On Sunday, the government officially approved the normalization agreement with Morocco in a unanimous vote, with Netanyahu praised King Mohammed VI and called the agreement “a historic moment after four peace agreements with four Muslim and Arab states in four months.”
A few days prior, it was reported that Israel and Morocco had signed an agreement to operate direct flights between the two countries.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report. 


