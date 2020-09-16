The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
New shipping line between Eilat and Dubai to open in October

Thanks to the cooperation between DoverTower and DP World, a new direct shipping line will be able to bring goods from the port of Eilat to Dubai in just 10 days.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 15:26
DoverTower owner Shlomi Fogel (L) signing a cooperation deal with DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. (photo credit: Courtesy)
DoverTower owner Shlomi Fogel (L) signing a cooperation deal with DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A new shipping line between the port of Eilat and Dubai will open in October, shortening the amount of time needed to deliver Israeli goods to the Gulf state to just ten days, a press release on behalf of DoverTower reported on Wednesday, one day after the Abraham Accord was signed at the White House.  
“Up until now, Israeli-made goods had to be shipped to a different country and taken to Dubai from that location,” DoverTower owner Shlomi Fogel told The Jerusalem Post. “Now, Israeli dates and peppers, for example, could arrive in the Gulf in just ten days.”  
The line will begin with two container ships, each able to carry 600 containers. The voyage back is expected to last 20 days and could deliver Gulf-produced goods, such as Saudi-made raw material for plastic production in Israel, or sports shoes for Israeli clients, made in one of the 7,500 factories located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafaza).
Fogel hints that even more trading options would be possible in the future, should the promises of US President Donald Trump about five other countries who might join the deal become a reality.
Fogel points to the option of loading more goods along the route, for example in Sudan, for the Israeli market.
“Sudan produces sesame seeds,” he says, “something Israel needs.” 
Working in Dubai since 1982, DoverTower signed the agreement with DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. DP World also operates Jafaza, which is so efficient that when goods are flown in, they are loaded on ships and are on the way to their respective markets in 48 minutes, a press release on behalf of DoverTower reported. 
The economic growth Fogel expects won’t be limited to only Israelis. He suggested that Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will also be able to sell their produce via the new shipping route.
COVID-19 is having an effect on the volume of shipping lines,” he told the Post, “because less people travel so there is less consumption. But I believe a vaccination will be created, and a year from now, who knows how big this could get?”
He later joked, “I have to be optimistic; did you ever meet a businessman who isn’t?”  
He added that “we’re lucky the UAE has a brave leadership that believes in change and makes this decision [to sign the agreement]. Every Israeli should go there and see what great progress it has made since winning its independence in 1971.” 


