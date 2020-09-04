The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Not sure exactly what Hezbollah is? Here's exactly what you need to know:

Today, Hezbollah is one of the largest terror armies in the world and holds enormous influence over the state of Lebanon.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 18:49
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Hezbollah is a name that often appears in the media, especially in regards to Israel and its relations to Iran Lebanon. The relationship between the two are a primary topic when it comes to Middle East relations, which can be complicated, and so the IDF has come out with a list easily breaking down the question, "What or who exactly is Hezbollah?"
1) First and foremost, Hezbollah is a terrorist organization
Hezbollah is a radical Shiite militant group based in Lebanon, that has been waging a guerrilla campaign against Israel since the 1980s, funded and guided by the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"Hezbollah" in Arabic translates to "Party of God" in English. 
2) Who leads Hezbollah?
The terror organization is led by Hassan Nasrallah, who has been the secretary-general of Hezbollah since 1992. Nasrallah has constantly been open about his objective to attack and destroy Israel, and often attacks Israel in his speeches that he addresses to his followers and the nation of Lebanon. 
However, while the Nasrallah leads Hezbollah in Lebanon, it is the Iranian leadership under the rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that funds and guides Hezbollah's policy and activity.
3) How is Hezbollah armed, and what danger does the organization pose?
Hezbollah currently has an arsenal of over 130,000 rockets and missiles, and receives hundreds of millions of dollars each year from Iran to spend on arms for its terror activity. 
Iran has long attempted to arm Hezbollah with precision guided missile technology, which would make Hezbollah the first terror group in the world to possess such advanced weaponry.
4) Where are these weapons stored?
Hezbollah deliberately stores its weapons in civilian structures in order to use humans as shields, a violation of international law.
 
A July report by the ALMA Research and Education Center found that the group has at least 28 missile launching sites, command and control infrastructure, missile assembly sites, rocket fuel storage sites and missile bunkers next to high schools, clinics, hospitals, golf clubs and soccer fields as well as the Iranian Embassy and the Lebanese Ministry of Defense.
 
Weapons are also stored in southern Lebanese towns close to the border with Israel.
5) How has Hezbollah attacked Israel in the past?
Hezbollah has been responsible for thousands of attacks in Israel. 

Attacks occurred as recently as August 25 where Hezbollah attempted to fire shots toward IDF soldiers. On July 27, the organization attempted an armed infiltration, and previously on September 1, 2019, militants fired anti-tank missiles. 
 
More predominantly however, are the attacks that occurred on Israel's northern border in 2006 in which Hezbollah was responsible for the deaths of three Israeli soldiers, and the abduction of two others, sparking the second Lebanon War, which consequently caused the death of both many more soldiers and civilians. 
 
Twelve years later, in 2018, the IDF exposed and neutralized underground attack tunnels dug by Hezbollah in order to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon. 
 
Hezbollah intended to use the tunnels to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon. On the Lebanese side, the tunnels were at least some 200 feet deep (60 meters), and on the Israeli side were some 250 feet deep (76 meters). 
6) What terror attacks has Hezbollah carried out in the rest of the world?
Hezbollah has been responsible for violent terror attacks across the globe, both killing and injuring hundreds of people, spanning from Bulgaria, Buenos Aires, London and Paris.
The earliest attack dates back as early as 1983, when the organization struck the US embassy in Beirut, killing 63. The latest global incident occurred in 2015 when Hezbollah hid 2 tons of ammonium nitrate, the same substance that caused the 2020 Beirut blast, in four separate locations in London
The Lebanese terrorist group also stored hundreds of kilograms of ammonium nitrate in southern Germany, which were uncovered earlier this year.
The organization, is responsible for many more attacks around the globe, including simultaneous suicide bombings in French and US bases in Beirut in 1983 killing a total of 241 US personal and 58 French soldiers; the hijacking of a TWA Flight 847 in 1985, the brutal murder of a US soldier, and a 17 day long hostage crisis involving 19 passengers. 
Additionally, Hezbollah was responsible for the string of orchestrated bombings on targets in Paris, including the famous Champs -Eylsees, and a failed attempt on the Eiffel tower. During the incident hundreds were injured. 
7) Which countries besides from Israel recognize it as a terror organization?
Hezbollah is recognized as a terror organization in its entirety by many countries and international organizations, including: The United States; The United Kingdom; The Arab League; Germany; Argentina; Paraguay; Israel; Canada; Colombia; Japan; The Netherlands; Bahrain; Lithuania and the Gulf Cooperation Council. 
However, some countries and organizations only recognize Hezbollah's "military" wing as a terror group, despite that Hezbollah itself does not make this distinction. 
In 2012, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said, "We do not have a military wing and a political wing, we have nothing but the resistance as a priority."
8) What can be done?
As Hezbollah is a dangerous entity to Lebanon, Israel and the would, the IDF advises the international community to condemn, sanction and disarm Hezbollah. 


Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah IDF ayatollah ali khamenei
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by