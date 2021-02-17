Outrage over ‘killing’ of Iranian Dervish prisoner of conscience

The family of a Dervish prisoner of conscience and Iranian dissidents said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic killed him after he was forcibly sent to a psychiatric clinic that disrupted his medical treatment.Video footage reviewed by The Jerusalem Post showed the mother of the deceased prisoner Behnam Mahjoubi state: "Today, these murderers killed Behnam Mahjoubi. When I went to court they said: 'We did a good thing by killing your son.’” Iran’s clerical regime arrested Mahjoubi along with more than 300 Dervish community members for his involvement in protests against the regime in 2018.Amnesty International tweeted “The events leading to the critical condition of prisoner of conscience Behnam Mahjoubi in the hospital must be criminally investigated. He suffered months of torture which included willful denial of medical care. All officials and prison doctors are responsible for these cruel acts must face justice.”Iranian-American Lawdan Bazargan wrote on Twitter: “Islamic Regime of #Iran killed another political prisoner, #BehnamMahjoubi by denying him medical treatment in prison for his Epilepsy. IRI impunity for #CrimesAgainstHumanity in the past 42 years has emboldened the regime.”
The National Union for Democracy in Iran urged the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn Iran’s regime for the alleged murder of Mahjoubi.
Islamic Regime of Iran killed another political prisoner, Behnam Mahjoubi by denying him medical treatment in prison for his Epilepsy. IRI impunity for crimes against humanity in the past 42 years has emboldened the regime.
The prominent women's rights campaigner and journalist Masih Alinejad tweeted "You don't hear any of these words from grieving mothers in international media or regime's lobbies. As the Islamic Republic of Iran drugged to death the political prisoner Behnam Mahjoubi, mothers of other children killed by the regime have shown solidarity with Behnam's mother." Her tweet contained the video footage of Mahjoubi's mother. The National Union for Democracy in Iran urged the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn Iran's regime for the alleged murder of Mahjoubi, stating "the State Department must condemn the murder of Behnam Mahjoubi immediately. The Islamic Republic's crimes against humanity against the people of Iran must not be ignored. He was arrested and tortured to death for attending a protest."
Masih Alinejad stated: "You don't hear any of these words from grieving mothers in international media or regime's lobbies. As the Islamic Republic of Iran drugged to death the political prisoner Behnam Mahjoubi, mothers of other children killed by the regime have shown solidarity with Behnam's mother."
Iran expert Amir Toumaj provided more background on Mahjubi's death on Twitter, saying that "Gonabadi Sufi follower Behnam Mahjubi has died after authorities reportedly gave him wrong medication. After his death was reported, prison authorities claimed he was alive."According to an October US government news outlet Voice of America report, Mahjoubi is a member of “Iran's Gonabadi Dervish religious minority. Members of the Sufi Muslim religious sect long have complained of harassment by Iran’s Shiite Islamist rulers, who view them as heretics.”Voice of America reported in October prison authoritis at Iran’s infamous Evin prison blocked "Mahjoubi’s access to panic disorder medications provided by family members since August.”Allah Bakhshi, a former political prisoner and member of Iran’s Dervish religious minority community, said in October that “Behman’s life is in danger. Let’s be his voice.”