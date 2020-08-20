Pakistan PM: We will not recognize Israel until Palestinian state formed

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan will not recognize Israel as a state until there is a state for the Palestinian people, as well, during an interview with Dunya News.This comes after a historic agreement was reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in which the UAE officially expressed its recognition of Israel. "Whatever any country does our position is very clear," Khan said. "We cannot ever accept Israel as long as Palestinians are not given their rights and there is no just settlement."He added, "When you talk of Israel and Palestine, we need to think, will we be able to answer [God] if we abandon those people who have faced every kind of injustice and whose rights were taken away?"My own conscience will never allow me to do this, I can never accept it," he concluded in his interview, according to Al Jazeera.