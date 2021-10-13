The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian Authority steps up crackdown on activists, rivals in West Bank

Hamas sources said that the crackdown was one of the fruits of the ongoing security coordination between the PA and Israel.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 16:18
PALESTINIAN POLICEMEN face off against demonstrators in Ramallah in June, during protests following the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN POLICEMEN face off against demonstrators in Ramallah in June, during protests following the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority is continuing its crackdown on political activists and rivals in the West Bank, notwithstanding protests by Palestinian and international human rights organizations, Palestinians said on Wednesday.
The clampdown, which has targeted dozens of Palestinians over the past few weeks, is emboldening Hamas, the PA’s main rivals, and threatening to undermine security and stability in the West Bank, according to the Palestinians.
Hamas sources said that the crackdown was one of the fruits of the ongoing security coordination between the PA and Israel.
“Many of those arrested over the past few weeks are former prisoners who were held by Israel,” the sources said. “They are arrested by the Palestinian security services after being released from Israeli prison. Some are rearrested by Israel after they are freed by the Palestinian forces. This proves that the security coordination is as strong as ever.’
The PA security measures increased after the Israel-Hamas war in May and the killing of anti-corruption activist Nizar Banat a month later.
PALESTINIANS IN Ramallah attend a protest last week over the death of human rights activist Nizar Banat. (credit: FLASH90)PALESTINIANS IN Ramallah attend a protest last week over the death of human rights activist Nizar Banat. (credit: FLASH90)
Banat, 44, was beaten to death by Palestinian security officers who arrested him in Hebron. Fourteen officers who participated in the arrest of Banat are currently facing trial before a Palestinian military court in Ramallah.
Earlier this month, Palestinian security officers raided several homes belonging to Banat’s family in Hebron and arrested one of his cousins, Hassan Banat, a key witness in the case of the slain anti-corruption activist. Hassan Banat was arrested hours before the opening of the trial of the 14 officers. He was released after eight days.
After the 11-day war, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in several West Bank cities and villages to “celebrate” the Hamas “victory.” Dozens of Palestinians who participated in the demonstrations have since been arrested or questioned by the PA security forces.
Last month, at least 52 Palestinians were arrested by PA security forces in various parts of the West Bank, the Palestinian Committee for Political Detainees revealed. Another 62 Palestinians were summoned for interrogation, the committee, which documents human rights violations by the PA, said.
Last week, Palestinian security officers arrested activist Amir Shtayyeh while he was walking with his two-year-old son in Nablus. The boy, who was left alone, was reportedly escorted home by passersby. It was not clear whether Shtayyeh has been formally charged.
Palestinian human rights activist Walid Abdullah said that most of the Palestinian arrested or interrogated by the PA security forces were accused of being affiliated with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hizb ut-Tahrir and the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
At least seven Palestinians were summoned for interrogation in the past few weeks on suspicion of “insulting” Palestinian leaders on social media, another human rights advocate said.
According to the committee, which represents families of Palestinians held in PA prisons, four detainees are currently on hunger strike in protest of their incarceration.
The committee said that the PA security forces have also resumed their crackdown on university students, especially those affiliated with Hamas, in various campuses throughout the West Bank.
In the past four weeks, the committee noted, 51 university students were arrested or interrogated by various branches of the PA security forces over their activities.
Most of the arrests and interrogations took place in Nablus and Hebron, the committee added.
Last week, a video posted on social media showed several Palestinian policemen beating a Palestinian man in the village of Idna, west of Hebron. The incident sparked a wave of protests among Palestinians, who accused the PA of stepping up its “repressive” measures against political activists and other Palestinians.
Several Palestinians who received summons to report for interrogation at the offices of the PA’s General Intelligence Service and Preventive Security Force announced that they do not intend to comply with the order. The Palestinians posted copies of the orders they received from the two security agencies and said that they will not report for interrogation.
“This phenomenon has grown in recent months,” said political activist Adnan Khader. “We are beginning to see more and more people openly challenge the Palestinian security forces. Many people are no longer afraid.”
Last week, a Palestinian court in Ramallah postponed the trial of 17 activists who were arrested during widespread protests against the killing of Banat, the outspoken critic of the PA.
The activists are accused of participating in illegal gatherings, fomenting sectarian strife and bad-mouthing Palestinian leaders.
“The postponement of the trial shows that the PA judiciary is not serious,” the Ramallah-based Lawyers for Justice group said in a statement. “Such measures disrupt the process of justice and obstruct the emergence of the truth.”


Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinians West Bank protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Nice Guy drug is not very nice at all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by