The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian factions oppose PA plan to hold municipal elections

The PA government said that the first phase of the elections, the first since 2017, will be held on December 11.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 14:29
Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas (photo credit: FLASH90)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday that they are opposed to the Palestinian Authority’s intention to hold municipal elections in December.
They said that the decision to hold the elections, which was recently announced by the Ramallah-based PA government, was taken without consultation or agreement with the factions in the Gaza Strip.
The PA government said that the first phase of the elections, the first since 2017, will be held on December 11 for 388 municipalities and village councils in the West Bank and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The second phase of the elections will be held at a later date.
Last week, the head of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, Hanna Nasser, sent a letter to PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh informing him that holding elections in the Gaza Strip “requires political approval” of Hamas.
On Monday, Shtayyeh urged Hamas to allow the elections to take place in the Gaza Strip.
HAMAS CHIEF Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2017. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)HAMAS CHIEF Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2017. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
But Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Qanou said that the decision to hold the elections was taken “unilaterally and without a general agreement.” The Palestinians, he said, are not interested in holding elections for municipalities alone.
Sheikh Hassan Yusef, a senior Hamas official in the West Bank, said that there was no point in holding municipal elections separately from the presidential and parliamentary elections. 
“We want comprehensive elections for all the Palestinian bodies and institutions, including the PLO’s Palestinian National Council (PNC) and the [PA] parliament and presidency,” Yusef said.
The parliamentary and presidential elections were supposed to take place on May 22 and July respectively, but were called off by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. The vote for the PNC, the legislative body of the PLO, was scheduled to take place in late August, but was also indefinitely postponed.
Abbas justified his decision to call off the elections by accusing Israel of refusing to allow the vote to take place in Jerusalem. Many Palestinians, however, believe that Abbas cancelled the elections because of his fear that his Fatah faction, which was running on three separate electoral slates, was headed towards defeat.
In 2017, Hamas refused to allow the elections to take place in the Gaza Strip on the grounds that it had not been consulted about the decision to hold the vote. Hamas also protested a ruling by the Palestinian Supreme Court ruled that the Hamas-controlled courts in the Gaza Strip did not have jurisdiction to rule on electoral matters.
Khader Habib, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad official, told the Quds Network media outlet that holding local elections will not end the crisis in the Palestinian arena. “What is required is to start by holding elections for the Palestinian National Council, then the parliament, and then the presidency,” Habib said. “It is necessary to call for a meeting of the leaders of the Palestinian factions in order to end the division [between the West Bank and Gaza Strip]. Holding the municipal elections will deepen the political crisis and the division.”
In a statement, various Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip accused the PA of “hijacking” the Palestinian decision-making process by unilaterally announcing the municipal elections.
Al-Ahrar, a Hamas-backed group of Fatah dissidents in the Gaza Strip, asked: “How can we believe that the president of the Palestinian Authority wants elections when he has canceled the parliamentary and presidential elections?”
According to the group, Abbas is seeking to show the world that he wants to achieve democracy, especially on the eve of his address to the General Assembly of the United Nations later this week.
“The elections must include the PLO and the parliament and presidency of the Palestinian Authority, to be followed by municipal elections on the basis of consensus and partnership,” Al-Ahrar added.
The Gaza-based terrorist group Mujahideen Movement also said it was opposed to holding the municipal elections “without national consensus.” 
The elections in their current form “reinforce the state of political stagnation because the sensitive stage that our people and our cause are going through necessitates taking serious steps to rebuild national institutions within a unified strategic vision,” the group said.
The Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of a number of armed Palestinian groups in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, said that the PA decision to hold elections for the municipalities “disregards the Palestinian national situation and the demand to hold general elections. The group accused the PA of working towards deceiving the Palestinian people and the international community after Abbas called off the parliamentary and presidential elections.


Tags Gaza Palestinian Authority West Bank Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On Sukkot, safety is not a luxury - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by