The Palestinian Supreme Fatwa Council on Thursday accused Israel of working to “undermine the foundations” of the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

The accusation is in the context of long-time Palestinian claims that Israel has devised a plan to destroy the al-Aqsa Mosque in order to rebuild the Third Temple.

The latest charge comes as Palestinians are set to mark the anniversary of the burning of the pulpit of the al-Aqsa Mosque on August 21, 1969 by Christian Australian citizen Denis Rohan.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions have urged Palestinians to mark the anniversary by heading to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound to “defend” it against Israeli “attacks.” Other groups have called for protests in Jerusalem and the West Bank on this occasion.

The council, established in 1994 by former Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat, is headed by the mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, and includes in its membership several scholars and Islamic clerics.

The council warned in a statement of the “danger of the excavations” carried out by Israel southwest of the al-Aqsa Mosque, specifically the Western Wall Plaza and the Moghrabi Gate.

According to the council, the work aims to build a 159-meter-long tunnel linking the Jewish Quarter with the Moghrabi Gate, “which is used by the occupation forces and settlers in their incursions [into the Temple Mount].”

The “incursions” refer to routine visits by Jews to the Temple Mount.

The council said that the Israeli “assaults” near the Temple Mount “come within the framework of the continuous violations against Palestinian sanctities and archaeological and historical monuments, and are aimed at changing the features of the holy city and obliterating its Arab and Islamic past.”

The council denounced the renovation work at the Western Wall and the Moghrabi Gate as “one of the most dangerous Israeli projects that undermine the foundations of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The council also renewed a ban on selling real estate to Jews in Jerusalem “or any other Palestinian land.”

The council ruled that engagement in such real estate deals is “a great betrayal of religion, the homeland and the morals. Whoever colludes with this crime is a conspirator against the land, the cause and the people, and has sold himself to the devil.”

The Islamic council also accused Israel of working to “Judaize” the Ibrahimi Mosque (Tomb of the Patriarchs) in Hebron by building an elevator for the disabled.

The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The council claimed that the elevator project aims to “facilitate the settlers’ storming of the Ibrahimi Mosque, which means the seizure of nearly 300 other square meters of the mosque’s courtyards and facilities.”

The project, the council argued, constitutes “a new blatant attack on the ownership of the Ibrahimi Mosque, which belongs exclusively to the Muslims. It is also a clear violation of international agreements that guarantee the protection of holy places and freedom of worship, and this will lead the region to more tension and escalation. Such malicious schemes will not change the inalienable right of Muslims to their mosques.”