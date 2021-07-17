The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian-Jordanian crisis erupts ahead of Abdullah-Biden meeting

A senior Palestinian official has triggered a crisis between the PA and Jordan after stating that the Palestinians alone had thwarted former US President Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 17, 2021 16:31
Jordan's King Abdullah (R) welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Royal Palace in Amman (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jordan's King Abdullah (R) welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Royal Palace in Amman
(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A senior Palestinian official has triggered a crisis between the Palestinian Authority and Jordan after stating that the Palestinians alone had thwarted former US President Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace, also known as the “Deal of the Century.”
The Jordanians say that they too played a major role in derailing the Trump plan.
The PA dismissed the Trump plan, which was unveiled in January 2020, as a conspiracy aiming to liquidate the Palestinian issue and rights.
The Arab League, including Jordan, also rejected the plan, saying it would not lead to peace or meet the minimum rights and aspirations of the Palestinians.
Jordanians feared that the plan aimed to turn Jordan into an alternative homeland for the Palestinians.
The crisis comes on the eve of a meeting in Washington between Jordan’s King Abdullah and US President Joe Biden.
It also comes two weeks after PA President Mahmoud and Abdullah agreed during a meeting in Amman to coordinate positions “on the interest of the Arab nation and its common cause, primarily the Palestinian cause,” according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa.
During the meeting, Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s support for the Palestinians “in achieving their just and legitimate rights and establishing their independent, sovereign and viable state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Jordan’s official news agency, Petra, reported.
The crisis erupted during a recent meeting of the Arab Parliament, the legislative body of the Arab League. A video of the rare public heated discussion appeared over the weekend on various social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism from Palestinians and Jordanians alike.
The Palestinian official, Azzam al-Ahmed, a veteran member of the Fatah Central Committee, said in a speech before the parliament that the Palestinians alone had foiled the “Deal of the Century.”
“We are the ones who clashed with America,” he said.
Ahmed’s speech was interrupted by Jordanian parliament member Khalil Atiyyeh, who retorted: “Azzam, you were not alone in the field. Until now, we (Jordanians) are paying the price for our position of the 'Deal of the Century' and support for the Palestinians. There are conspiracies being concocted against Jordan and the king. The Jordanian people are being starved because of their opposition to the plan.”
The head of the "Palestine Committee" in the Jordanian Parliament, Mohammed al-Zahrawi, expressed his appreciation for the position of Attiyeh and denounced the Palestinian official’s “failure to address Jordan’s firm position under the King’s leadership in defending the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.”
Zahrawi accused the Palestinian official of ignoring Jordan’s role in supporting the Palestinian issue. “Jordan confronted the 'Deal of the Century' and all schemes, and was subjected to pressure as a result of its firm stances, which Azzam al-Ahmad deliberately did not address in his speech,” he said.
Several Palestinians criticized Ahmed both for his speech and his participation in the Arab Parliament gathering.
In 2018, Abbas dissolved the Palestinian parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), which has been paralyzed since 2007, when Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip. In 2006, Ahmed was elected as a member of the PLC representing the area of Jenin as a Fatah candidate.
“Is Azzam al-Ahmed still a member of the parliament?” asked Palestinian journalist Naela Khalil. “Didn’t the president dissolve the Palestinian Legislative Council?”
Another Palestinian journalist, Muath Hamed, commented on Ahmed’s speech in a post on Facebook by reminding him that he was not speaking on Palestine TV. “You are talking in front of Arab parliamentarians, not Palestine TV,” Hamed wrote. “This means that there are microphones and the attendees can reply to you on the spot.”
Some Jordanian social media users accused the Palestinians of being “ungrateful” and praised the Jordanian parliamentarian for “silencing” his Palestinian colleague.
Jordanian Professor Faiz Zoubi commented on Twitter: “Thank you Khalil Attiyeh for your firm stance in the face of Azzam al-Ahmed. The Jordanian people and their leadership have been looking after the Palestinian cause for 70 years. The king is now in the US for the sake of the Palestinian cause, and where are you (Ahmed)?”
The Trump peace plan, officially titled “Peace to Prosperity: A Vision to Improve the Lives of the Palestinians and Israeli People,” was authored by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.


