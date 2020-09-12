The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian startups push to overcome closures, politics

Hi-tech projects active in West Bank, Gaza Strip having trouble attracting funds.

By FATINA HAMAD/THE MEDIA LINE  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 06:09
A view of the West Bank (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
A view of the West Bank
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
Six months into the coronavirus crisis in the Palestinian territories, the economy has ground to a near standstill.
Startups are looking to minimize the damage and find cost-efficient ways for this small, emerging sector to prosper under the double challenge of anti-virus measures and a complex socio-political situation. Having emerged amid a swell in the talent pool and an improvement in the hi-tech ecosystem, it has now been dealt a serious blow.
Laila Akel, an American-Palestinian entrepreneur and chief operating officer of the security startup RedCrow, says the scene is experiencing a bottleneck because of a rough patch with venture capitalists and other investors – who are no longer as excited as they once were about entering the Palestinian market.
Without sovereign borders, Palestinians are tied to the decisions of their three neighbors: Israel, Jordan and Egypt. They will be “the last nation to be released from the lockdown once [the borders] reopen,” she says.
“This means that Palestinians will be last to resume all the public relations and marketing plans and events that were suspended,” she continues, adding that most investors are shifting their focus from external ventures to domestic ones owing to their reduced appetite for risk in the current climate.
“There is so much uncertainty that most people decided to wait longer before dispensing funding, which means that overly unstable or fragile startups do not stand a chance, not to mention that startups that were doing well up until [the coronavirus crisis] are now at risk,” she notes.
“The whole startup community and the entrepreneurs in Palestine have been shaken,” she explains.
One of the older Palestinian startups, the Arabic-language Yamsafer hotel booking platform for the Middle East and North Africa, is seeking new ways to overcome the blows to the tourism industry in general, and to startups in particular.
For Faris Zaher, the 33-year-old founder of Yamsafer, West Bank startups are no longer attractive to investors and, despite the strong talent pool, the scene is unable to expand. He blames the limited ecosystem for burdening young talents with a constant need to find solutions to obstacles in their way.
“Startups take up a lot of space in the headlines, but when it comes to action, people do not pay a lot of attention,” he notes.
In a small market like the West Bank, the “operating environment created after the COVID-19 outbreak has made financing much more difficult,” especially since international investors are now focused on their home economies and the political situation is no longer calm, Zaher says.
Yet the pandemic is not entirely to blame for the logjam being experienced by the nearly 50 active startups in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
A quick glance over the past six months reveals clear indicators of promise, with top talents emerging but unable to maneuver and take risks for innovation because neither they nor their investors are given solid guarantees of support by local authorities.
The Palestinian Authority has a plate full of challenges after severing ties with both the Israeli government and the Trump Administration, exacerbated by the precarious regional situation, poor infrastructure and a shortage of revenue amid its fight against the coronavirus.
Anan Abu Rmeileh, communications director at Leaders International, a Ramallah-based economic development organization, told The Media Line that even before coronavirus struck, the sector had been suffering from a lack of investment, particularly since late 2019, when political tensions began to resurface in the region.
“When the pandemic broke out, Palestinian startups weren’t ready because they were already suffering from poor access to finance and a lack of resilience in the way they did business, so they didn’t get attention [from investors and local governments] before and after the pandemic,” he states. “With the lockdown and the social distancing, the business incubators are unable to provide adequate space.”
Abu Rmeileh says his organization immediately responded with its Digital Transformation Initiative, which brings experts to assist Palestinian startups online through a new form of business incubator that is an online platform.
“The negative impact of COVID-19 in much bigger for the startup sector in Palestine compared to the region,” he stresses. “The only solution now is digital transformation – and it’s no longer a luxury; it’s a matter of survival.”
Despite solving numerous problems, digital transformation has not created a breakthrough with such issues as payments and dedicated gateways, says Abu Rmeileh, adding that an important dimension still requires work in order to help stabilize the local economy.
Ending on a more positive note, Abu Rmeileh explains that he sees this push for the local economy coming in the form of job creation, capacity-building for young entrepreneurs, and a local entrepreneurship ecosystem that is being expanded.

For more stories, go to themedialine.org


Tags West Bank Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of planning ahead By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by