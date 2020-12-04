The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians: Bahrain denies settlement products' ‘Made in Israel’ label

The denial came during a phone call between Al Zayani and Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad Malki, according to a statement released by the PA.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 17:24
The national flags of Bahrain, Israel and America, flutter in near the Israeli flag carrier El Al plane, October 18, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
The national flags of Bahrain, Israel and America, flutter in near the Israeli flag carrier El Al plane, October 18, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani on Friday "denied" that his country has decided to label settlement products as Israeli.
The denial came during a phone call between Al Zayani and Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad Malki, according to a statement released by the PA.
The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not report about the phone call.
On Thursday, Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed Al Zayani, was quoted as saying that Bahrain “will treat Israeli products as Israeli products; we have no issue with labelling or origin.” He was speaking to reporters during a visit to Israel.
But the PA said that the Bahraini foreign minister assured Malki that there was no change in Bahrain’s position toward the Palestinians and settlements.
“Al Zayani stressed that this claim attributed to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism completely contradicts his country's position of supporting the Palestinian cause and rejecting settlements and annexation,” the PA statement said.
The “annexation” refers to Israel’s since-shelved plan to apply its sovereignty to portions of the West Bank.  
The Bahraini foreign minister reportedly told Malki that Bahrain remains committed to international law and United Nations resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution 2334.
Adopted on December 23, 2016, the resolution states that Israel’s settlement activity constitutes a ‘flagrant violation” of international law and has “no legal validity.” The resolution demands that Israel stop such activity and fulfill its obligations as an “occupying power” under the Fourth Geneva Convention.
The PA quoted the Bahraini foreign minister as saying that his country “stands with the right of the Palestinian people to their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that this firm position is expressed on every occasion and will not change.”


Tags Palestinian Authority israeli settlement bahrain
