Paphos, the perfect place for pampering and peace of mind

Cyprus is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Israel – so close that your flight will take off and land before you have time to get up and use the bathroom. This small Mediterranean island is the perfect place for a well-earned break, suitable for any type of vacation.

Paphos, a city at the island nation’s western tip, is known to mythology junkies as the birthplace of the Greek goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite. Surrounded by blue-green water, a curvy coastline, and rolling green hills, the city and its surroundings will keep you awestruck as you explore all the region has to offer.

Between a series of neutral-colored Grecian buildings, archaeological sites, and the shimmering waters, gorgeous views are surely not in short supply.

Paphos’s old town is a perfect combination of old and new. Walking through the town’s pedestrian streets felt like walking through an art exhibit. Nearly every corner had different art installations that were both visually appealing and historically rich. At one end of the spectrum, you have dangling crochet work in different patterns and bright, lively colors. At the other, you have mosaic maps of the island.

Cyprus is home to several important archaeological locations, with Paphos even boasting its own archaeological park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Paphos is also home to other sites, like the Asklepieion, which the city website identified as a temple dedicated to the god of medicine, the Odeon, Tombs of the Kings, the Agora, Saranta Kolones (or Forty Columns) Castle, and the Limeniotissa ruins of an Early Christian Basilica.

During a walking tour with a local expert, our guide, Mary, pointed out the continued excavations in the area for sites throughout the city, with several historical buildings being repurposed for restaurants, boutiques, and bars.Every street offers something different - confectionery shops, boutiques, restaurants, music venues - but the vacated spots that were once left behind due to coronavirus tourism restrictions now emitted a feeling of renewal. The community found in Paphos, particularly in their old town, felt invested in, by businesses, residents, historians, and entrepreneurs.

Hotel and spa Annabelle

THE Almyra hotel in Paphos (credit: Paphos Thanos Hotels)

I stayed at the tranquil Annabelle, a hotel and spa right on one of Paphos’s gorgeous waterfront stretches. The journey to the hotel was longer than it normally would have been, though, to no fault of my host. Due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, many international airlines have been relatively unreliable, limiting the amount of flights flying directly to Paphos from Ben-Gurion Airport. Had I been able to fly into Paphos, the journey to and from the hotel would have been less than 20 minutes, compared to multiple hours to the other side of the island in Larnaca. Still, despite the drive, everything about the stay made it worth it.

After making it back to the hotel, I had the opportunity to unwind at the relaxing spa and all of its facilities. The Annabelle Spa facilities are complete with an indoor pool and fitness center, and an incredibly soothing sauna. The showers next to the sauna were just as luxurious as the bathrooms in each suite throughout the hotel. As someone who somehow manages to get sick on nearly every trip I go on, their wellness center really helped me overcome whatever symptoms I was feeling.

The weather in Paphos was comparable to life in Tel Aviv, balmy and comfortable in the early spring. However, the weather was not on our side this particular weekend. Had it been nicer, I would have been able to spend time sitting by one of their gorgeous pools, in the hot tub, or massive pool on a balcony overlooking the sea. I can not deny that I’m a big fan of taking time to myself, and my suite was massive and comfortable, the perfect environment to do so on a chilly day. It was complete with a fully stocked mini-bar and a generous basket filled with local fruits and treats like Turkish delights.

The restaurants at Annabelle, in addition to another Thanos hotel, next-door-neighbor Almyra, were mouth-watering in every sense. Fans of Mediterranean fare would have a field day with a variety of options on every menu. Seafood was in no short supply, nor were wine, cocktails, and fresh cheeses and produce.

Those keen to learn how to cook their favorite meals from their Cyprus trip can have the hotel organize a cooking class, gaining the knowledge needed to bring their best meals home with them. Travelers can sample new dishes they may have otherwise overlooked, like chicken stuffed with dates among other delicious options. Though Ouranos and Mediterraneo, two of the hotel’s fine dining establishments, did offer memorable and carefully curated cuisine, the room service experience was quite spectacular in itself. The meal was just as bountiful as the restaurant experience itself.

The restaurant staff’s effort to go above and beyond to avoid cross-contamination or close calls with severe allergies should be rewarded in this hotel’s case, speaking from personal experience.

An additional bright spot – and had I known, I would have brought my own – Annabelle and their neighbor, Almyra, are both dog-friendly hotels! Your pooch can live the good life alongside you on vacation. Furry friends are welcome at an additional €25 per night, with pets allowed to join their owners at restaurants at both hotels on the property. In addition to bowls and special name tags, dogs can live the high life at the Paphos Thanos hotels and resorts with a specialized dog room service menu!

Thanos’s commitment to animals goes beyond customer service and requests, proven by the group’s very own nonprofit organization for animal welfare, SIMBA Animal Aid Cyprus. The organization helps rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals, particularly but not limited to dogs who have been neglected, abused, or abandoned, according to Annabelle’s website.

Annabelle, Almyra, Paphos, and the whole island of Cyprus – all amazing options on their own, but together they are a perfect match.

Whether you are seeking adventure or relaxation, party time, or personal reflection, you can do no wrong utilizing Thanos Hotels and Resorts.

The writer was a guest of Paphos Thanos Hotels.