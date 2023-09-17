In response to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) decision to name Tel Jericho as a World Heritage site the Israel Foreign Ministry released this statement.

"Despite the message of the Secretary-General of the UNESCO Heritage Committee, which separates the registration of the prehistoric site from Jewish and Christian sites in the region, and despite the many and sincere efforts of the Secretary-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulai, to balance the decision, the Foreign Affairs Ministry considers the decision made today as another sign of the Palestinians' cynical use of UNESCO and the politicization of the organization. Israel will act against its many friends in the organization in order to change all the distorted decisions that were made."