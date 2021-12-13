The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Protesting Iranian teachers attacked by security forces in Tehran

Iranian teachers have been protesting for months, demanding a raise in their salaries.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 15:46
2019 Iranian fuel protests. (photo credit: MEHR NEWS AGENCY)
2019 Iranian fuel protests.
(photo credit: MEHR NEWS AGENCY)
Iranian teachers protesting in front of the Iranian parliament on Monday were attacked by security forces as they demonstrated against the violent arrest of a teacher on Saturday, according to Radio Farda.
Video shared on Twitter reportedly from the scene showed protesters struggling against security forces.
Teachers in Iran have gone on strike in recent days and have been protesting over the past few months demanding that the government implement the "80% ranking plan," which would require teachers' wages to be at least 80% that of faculty members.
On Saturday, the Coordinating Council of Iranian Cultural Associations, which is organizing the protests, announced that Rasoul Badaghi, a teacher union activist, was violently arrested at his home by security forces who beat him and confiscated all means of communication. No reason was given for his arrest.
Students and their teacher wear protective gear to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a classroom at Al-Mahdi School in Tehran (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS) Students and their teacher wear protective gear to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a classroom at Al-Mahdi School in Tehran (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
Badaghi has been imprisoned in the past, including during protests in 2009 after presidential elections in the country.
A statement issued on a Telegram channel associated with the Coordinating Council of Iranian Cultural Associations which is supporting the teachers' protests, expressed outrage that the budgets of the military and other institutions have multiplied while the budget for teachers and "the livelihoods of the majority of society, including cultural figures, have been neglected."
Teacher protests also took place in Shiraz, Yazd, Khuzestan and Bushehr, among dozens of other towns and cities throughout the country, according to a Telegram channel. Video and photos from the protests showed large crowds in many cities marching and protesting.
The statement added that the government was showing "no will" to solve the issues. The union warned that if officials thought that the arrest of Badaghi and the trial, beating and imprisonment of other activists would stop their demands, "they are sorely mistaken."
The teachers' protests come just weeks after Iranian security forces violently repressed peaceful protests by farmers in Isfahan amid a severe water shortage. A number of protesters were reportedly killed in the crackdown by authorities.


Tags Iran protests arrest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-US relationship too important for partisan lines - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Amir Elichai

By 2030, tech will redefine the way we manage emergency response - opinion

 By AMIR ELICHAI
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by