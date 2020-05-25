The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Protests in southwest Iran over water shortage

Ahvaz has been the site of anti-government protests in the past, including large protests last November.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 25, 2020 08:44
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Security forces attacked protesters in Ahvaz in southwest Iran after a crowd of residents blocked a road in protest against the cut-off of drinking water in the area.
The residents of the rural Gheizaniyeh district of Ahvaz initially gathered in front of the district-governor's office on Saturday before blocking the Ahvaz-Gheizaniyeh road with burning tires, according to the Iran Human Rights Monitor.
Two residents were arrested in the protest after police stormed the crowd in riot gear in an attempt to reopen the road, firing tear gas and rubber bullets, according to Iranian daily Mardomsalari (Democracy). Photos shared by dissident groups in Iran showed protesters with wounds on their legs.
 
Two police officers were injured after protesters attacked them, said Ahvaz police chief Colonel Mohsen Dalvand to Mardomsalari
Dalvand explained that most of the protesters left the road after police asked them to, but that those who acted illegally were dealt with legally.
The police chief stated that the inattention of Iranian authorities to the people of the district regarding the water shortage led to the protest, adding that the right to protest against the shortage is legal, but should be done through legal channels.
"If the authorities pay attention to the demands of the people, social problems will never turn into disciplinary issues, and an example of this is the supply of drinking water to the people of Ghizaniyeh district," said Dalvand to Mardomsalari, adding that he had discussed supplying water to the people in a discussion with the governor of Ahvaz.
The governor of the Khuzestan Province where Ahvaz is located later announced that 100 million euros would be allocated, with the consent of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to work on issues with sewage in Ahvaz, including the development of a wastewater treatment plant.
The oil-rich Gheizaniyeh district has suffered from water shortages for years, according to Mardomsalari. The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, an Iranian dissident group, noted that the Khuzestan Province is one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus and is also suffering from high humidity and dust storms, meaning the water shortages are putting residents' lives in danger.
Ahvaz has been the site of anti-government protests in the past, including large protests last November after a local poet who was known for his criticisms of the Iranian government died and rumors spread that he was poisoned by security forces.
The protests in November spread throughout Iran, with hundreds killed and thousands arrested as Iranian security forces violently cracked down on protesters. Internet access was shut off in many areas.
In May 2018, hundreds of people were arrested in Ahvaz amid protests against water and power cuts, poverty and alienation.
Ahvaz is the regional capital of the ethnically diverse southwestern Khuzestan province, home to most of Iran's Arabs.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran protests water iran protests
