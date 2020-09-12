Protests 'prepare for record turn-out'

For the 12th week in a row, protests kicked off on Saturday evening on Balfour street in Jerusalem – across from the Prime Minister's Residence – and at junctions and on bridges across the country, demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's secured government position despite his indictment for fraud, bribery and breach of trust.Crime Minister, one of the participating organizations in the protests, announced on Saturday afternoon that it is expected "a record number of protesters tonight at Balfour." Protesters are expected to both gather in Balfour, as well as participate in a procession moving from Jerusalem's Chord Bridge at the entrance of the city and all the way to Paris Square on Balfour. In the past, these processions have strayed from the designated path that was agreed upon with the police, resulting in violent conflict between police officers and demonstrators.Protesters outside Netanyahu's personal residence in Caesarea were, for the first time, given permission from Israel Police on Saturday to hold a procession down the street up until 200 meters from the house."Police has completed safety health and security measures this evening in Jerusalem near Paris Square for this evening's demonstration," an Israel Police spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post.Protesters are additionally speaking out against the manner in which the government is handling the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic."The people are collapsing and the defendant (Netanyahu), who fails to manage the crisis, closes the country and runs away," Crime Minister announced on Saturday, referring to the expected coronavirus lockdown throughout the country ahead of the High Holy Days, as well as Netanyahu's upcoming trip to the US to sign the agreement for diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that same week. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"We will not forgive the defendant for the economic and health catastrophe as a result of political and survival considerations at the expense of the public," Crime Minister continued.Throughout the day, thousands of citizens protested at junctions and on bridges, waving black flags against "government corruption."