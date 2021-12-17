The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Reopening Jerusalem consulate a priority for Biden admin. - Nuland

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also confirmed that the US is still working to get back into the Iran nuclear deal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 13:05
The US Consulate on Agron Street (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The US Consulate on Agron Street
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The US is still determined to reopen the Jerusalem consulate for the Palestinians and is still in dialogue with Israel about it, contrary to many reports, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told Maariv.
She explained that, as clarified by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reopening the consulate is seen as a priority for the Biden administration. This, she explained, would be a return to the longtime status quo, until former US president Donald Trump had closed the consulate down.
The Israeli government has been vocal in its opposition to reopening the consulate, as have some members of the opposition. 
Nuland also spoke about the Iran nuclear deal talks in Vienna, something that also has Israel on edge. 
The US, under Trump, pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2017, something Israel supported. However, many in Israel fear the Biden administration will reenter the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
"I think you know that we want to get back into the JCPOA. That’s what we are focused around. And I believe it’s the best solution for global security," Nuland told Maariv.
"Time is running out to get them back into this deal but that’s what we are continuing to work on in Vienna. And I’d say that the quality of the dialog with Israel on this subject... is very strong and very open. I think it’s about as good as ever we’ve seen it."
Talks in Vienna are ongoing, but will take a pause for a few days, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani announced earlier Friday.


