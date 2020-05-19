Rocket attack on US embassy Baghdad - Report

Media in Iraq reported sirens and a rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad in the first hours of Tuesday morning. Sirens were heard after two in the morning.
Al-Hadath said sirens had been heard at the large US embassy compound. Akhbar media said a missile had been launched at the US embassy. Al-Ghad media said that 3 rockets landed near the embassy. Al-Arabiya and other channels also reported the attack. Videos did not show the attack or the sirens.
The attack comes after Iraqis stormed MBC media claiming it had included a program insulting the memory of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia leader the US killed in January. It comes amid US-Iran tensions. Dozens of rockets have been fired by Kataib Hezbollah against US forces in Iraq in recent months. Four members of the US-led Coalition have been killed since December by the rockets.
Iraq has a new Prime Minister named Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and is in dealing with new economic protests and an ISIS insurgency.