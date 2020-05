Rocket attack on US embassy Baghdad - Report

Media in Iraq reported sirens and a rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad in the first hours of Tuesday morning. Sirens were heard after two in the morning.

Al-Hadath said sirens had been heard at the large US embassy compound. Akhbar media said a missile had been launched at the US embassy. Al-Ghad media said that 3 rockets landed near the embassy.Al-Arabiya and other channels also reported the attack. Videos did not show the attack or the sirens.

Dozens of rockets have been fired by Kataib Hezbollah against US forces in Iraq in recent months. Four members of the US-led Coalition have been killed since December by the rockets. The attack comes after Iraqis stormed MBC media claiming it had included a program insulting the memory of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia leader the US killed in January. It comes amid US-Iran tensions.

Iraq has a new Prime Minister named Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and is in dealing with new economic protests and an ISIS insurgency.