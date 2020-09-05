The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Russia, US, Turkey and EU have military tensions that border Middle East

Major powers are now seeking confrontation globally and the borders of the Middle East are one place that they are pushing up against one another, like tectonic plates.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 18:19
Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform during International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Kubinka airbase in Moscow Region August 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform during International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Kubinka airbase in Moscow Region August 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
A convergence of incidents has seen both the US and Russia have jet interceptions with each other and also Turkey and its adversaries in the Mediterranean conducting military drills. The messages are clear: Major powers are now seeking confrontation globally and the borders of the Middle East are one place that they are pushing up against one another, like tectonic plates.
Recently the US flew B-52 bombers over Ukraine and skirted Russian-controlled territory in Crimea and elsewhere. This came after Russia intercepted American B-52s over the Black and Baltic seas in late August. The interceptions of the B-52 Stratofortress bombers took place as the US is trying to re-assure NATO of its commitment.
NATO has also had tensions with Russia after condemning the alleged poisoning of a dissident. The reports in August said that a Russian fighter even violated the airspace of a NATO nation, apparently Denmark.  
The recent intercepts were carried out by Su-27s. Another intercept, Russia’s TASS media says, took place over the weekend as eight Russian jets were scrambled to intercept three US B-52s over the Black Sea.
"Four Su-27 fighter jets and four Su-30 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense units on duty were scrambled to intercept the US Air Force aircraft over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, with the aim to prevent their unauthorized incursion into the Russian airspace," the Russians say.
The interceptions are all about the US and Russia showing off their power. Similar tensions occur near Alaska. It’s all about fighting for the post-Cold war space and the US hegemony being eroded. The US is retreating from the “new world order” of the 1990s. However the US still projects strength worldwide. US national defense strategy envisions tensions with China, Russia and Iran. These are called “near-peer” or regional threats.
Meanwhile NATO itself is having internal tensions between Greece and Turkey. Turkey has become more aggressive and belligerent. Daily the Turkish leadership threatens Greece, hinting that current attempts to lay hold to parts of Syria, Iraq and Libya and even Jerusalem, are part of a religious mission. Turkey is currently led by a far-right government that supports the Muslim Brotherhood and is one of the most anti-Israel regimes in the world.
Currently Turkey is now doing naval drills with Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus. Turkey recognized northern Cyprus as a country. The US and France are walking away from an arms embargo on the rest of Cyprus, the one that is part of the EU and is also growing increasingly closer to Israel. That has set up potential for conflict in the Mediterranean as Turkey lays claim to a huge area of the sea astride Greek energy claims and also a Greek-Israel planned pipeline.
Turkey’s five day military drill comes this week, which is a week after major drills by Greece and the UAE and France. It also comes after Egyptian naval drills and after Turkey sent a naval flotilla to escort a research ship near Crete. The UAE, which recently agreed to relations with Israel, sees Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan as becoming more aggressive. Media in the Gulf portrays Turkey as “beating the drums of war” and creating problems with all its neighbors. Meanwhile Turkey is buying S-400 air defense from Russia to challenge NATO, even though Turkey is a member of NATO.
Turkey thrives on crises but it also is wadding into a potential conflict. Similarly the US and Russia are creating greater tensions. This is all linked. US Africa Command has highlighted Russia’s role in Libya and how Turkey also escalated conflict in Libya.
For Israel this matters because the US is Israel’s closest ally. New diplomatic relations with Kosovo are but one example of that, as is the US backing of Israel relations with the Gulf. However Israel and Russia have had frequent discussions about Syria. In addition Turkey was once an Israeli ally but is now supporting Hamas, a terrorist group. That means that all these new tensions have major ramifications for Israel.
Israel is growing closer to Greece, Cyprus and the UAE as Turkey provokes in the Mediterranean. In the US an active pro-Turkey lobby tries to influence US policy, backed by Qatar which is allied to Turkey and Iran. However at the same time the US is finally complaining to Turkey about backing Hamas. The game is afoot and the tensions in the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean are now the playing field, a new Great Game for global influence as tectonic political plates push up against each other. 


Tags Turkey United States Russia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by