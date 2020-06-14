The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Russia’s Foreign and Defense Ministers in Turkey for Libya and Syria talks

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 14, 2020 08:35
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020 (photo credit: PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020
(photo credit: PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are arriving in Turkey on Sunday as part of a major high-level delegation to discuss regional issues, Russia’s TASS reported. The visit comes days after Turkey’s president held a phone call with US President Donald Trump and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu ordered the US to do more in Libya.
Turkey has played an increasing role in Libya, leveraging energy contracts with the government in Tripoli to intervene in a civil war. Turkey now wants the US to work for it in Libya, telling Washington that Turkey is against Russia’s role in Libya. Russia supports the opposition in Libya. But Turkey also wants to host  Russia to make a deal on Libya, much as Turkey buys S-400 air defense from Russia but says it wants the US to pressure Russia in Libya. In each case Ankara plays both sides.
The goal now is for Turkey to host the Russian delegation on June  14 and hammer out several regional issues for “mutual  interest,” Moscow says. Ankara prefers to work with Moscow, which it has worked with closely on Syrian issues for years, than the US. Turkey has accused the US of “training terrorists” in Syria.
In October 2019 Turkey ordered the US to leave a part of eastern Syria so Ankara could invade. Then Ankara signed  a deal with Russia for joint patrols and the Syrian regime was able to get back a huge swath of Syria. Now it appears that Turkey and Russia may come up with a deal for Libya. They also have to discuss rising tensions in northwest Syria where they have a ceasefire. In Syria Turkey supports the opposition and Russia  supports the government, whereas in Libya the support is reversed.
Russia has had the upper hand in Syria while Turkey has been successful in Libya. Turkey has recruited Syrian rebel fighters to go to Libya to fight is war there so Turkish  troops don’t need to be deployed.
Egypt, which supports the opposition in Libya, offered a ceasefire in Libya, but Turkey does not  seem interested.


Tags Libya Syria Turkey Russia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo If not curtailed, Netanyahu's attacks on the media will become his legacy. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by