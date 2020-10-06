The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Strategic Affairs Ministry: PLO increasing pressure on EU to change policy

The Strategic Affairs Ministry said that it is too soon to tell if there will be significant changes in the PLO's current conduct or if the meeting was primarily intended to send internal messages.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 15:33
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in Ramallah, West Bank January 30, 2019 (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
The PLO is increasing pressure on the EU in an attempt to change the policy by which donors must verify that third parties who benefit from donations to Palestinian NGOs are not on EU sanctions list, according to the Strategic Affairs Ministry. The ministry believes that this is an attempt to gain political clout during the current financial distress and the attempt to reconcile with Hamas.
Various Palestinian organizations have been refusing to sign contracts due to this policy and object to the inclusion of Palestinian political parties such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad on sanctions lists, the ministry said.
Secretary-general of the PLO Executive Committee Saeb Erekat consulted with members of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, NGOs and other organizations on the topic in Ramallah at the end of September. At the meeting, the organizations discussed how to pressure the EU to remove certain organizations from the list and how to fight delegitimization of such organizations, among other topics.
The meeting was also intended to increase cooperation between Palestinian organizations and emphasize the importance of parliamentary work in multiple countries, the Strategic Affairs Ministry said.
The ministry said that it is too soon to tell if there will be significant changes in the PLO's current conduct or if the meeting was primarily intended to send internal messages.
The ministry stated that it is important that Israel should continue to support the EU policy and prevent money being granted to organizations that are connected to groups on the sanctions list, while supporting donations to Palestinian human rights organizations that publicly condemn terror and avoid BDS measures.
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said in a statement that "the taxpayer money of European citizens should not fund those who support terror, directly or indirectly."


