Sudan ‘military coup’ sparks concern - analysis

The military has been deployed in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum amid rising tensions in the country and protests. Now concerns are that a military coup is underway. Pictures circulating online show arrests and other incidents. Sky News Arabia and other Arabic channels have reported the presence of the military. This is important for the region and could also affect Sudan’s relations with Israel because Sudan was one of the countries that joined the path to normalization in the wake of the Abraham Accords

According to the reports, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was placed under house arrest . The Associated Press said that at least five government officials were put under house arrest, including the Prime Minister. Bridges were closed and roads around Khartoum Al Arabiya said.

Jared Szuba at Al-Monitor noted that the report of the apparent coup comes a day after Jeffrey Feltman, US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, had met with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemedti” and Abdel Fattah Burhan. These two men were the deputy and head of the Sovereignty Council since 2019, the key military and leadership position created after the fall of the former Sudanese government of Omar al-Bashir.

Burhan became the leader of Sudan and Hamdok his prime minister. The concept was that Sudan would move toward civilian rule. However, forces in the country have continued to struggle under the surface, between supporters of the old Muslim Brotherhood regime and those who wanted a more secular democracy.

In the region, Sudan was an outlier in trying to shift toward civilian rule. After the Arab Spring, many of the hopes for civilian rule were dashed. Tunisia did transition to democracy, but other countries like Egypt suffered chaos and coup and became more authoritarian. Syria is still suffering a civil war. Rival powers like Turkey and its backing of the Muslim Brotherhood, while Saudi Arabia opposes the Brotherhood, have led to contests throughout the region, from Libya to Tunisia. Other countries have suffered from Iranian-backed groups that tried to seize power in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq. Monarchies have continued to thrive in the Gulf and in Jordan.

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Khartoum, Sudan September 3, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/ MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)

Sudan, therefore, was left not only poor but also potentially a state full of underlying struggles for the nature of the region. Sudan is seen as an Arab state, despite being in the Horn of Africa, and has played a role in Arab nationalist and religious politics. Turkey had sought to increase its role there in the last decade. Egypt now wants key allies in Sudan.

According to Al-Ain media, the Sudanese Professional Association has called its supporters to the streets after news of the arrests was made. Reuters quoted a witness that Internet services were disrupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

“Sudan is living in the midst of a severe political crisis following the escalation of the dispute between the military and civilian partners of the transitional period, amid the absence of a solution horizon in light of each party's adherence to its position,” the report said at Al-Ain.

“The military and their supporters, camping in front of the presidential palace for the tenth day in a row, are calling for the dissolution of the transitional government, the formation of other national competencies, the dissolution of the Brotherhood's dismantling committee and the expansion of the base of participation in the ruling coalition. While the Alliance for Freedom and Change rejects these demands, and considers the movement in front of the presidential palace as attempts to attack the revolution.”

Reports also noted that the incident took place after the visit of the US envoy and that the home of Hamdok’s media advisor was stormed by troops. On October 2, Feltman was also in Sudan and the US State Department said that “in his meetings with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the members of the Cabinet, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdelfattah al-Burhan and members of the Sovereign Council, and other political stakeholders, Special Envoy Feltman expressed the United States’ dedication to continued political and economic support as Sudan’s transition proceeds. He also underscored that such support depends on Sudan’s adherence to the agreed transitional order as established in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. Deviation from this path and failure to meet key benchmarks will place at risk Sudan’s bilateral relationship with the United States, including significant US assistance, as well as the prospect of security cooperation to modernize the Sudanese armed forces and U.S. support in the International Financial Institutions and for debt relief.”

On October 24, Voice of America reported the second recent Feltman visit. It noted that hundreds of thousands had been protesting for civilian rule. The US “envoy underlined Washington's support for a democratic transition to civilian rule in Sudan on Saturday during talks with the head of its ruling council and the prime minister, the US embassy in Khartoum said.”

In the VOA report, Feltman was said to have “urged all sides to recommit to working together to implement Sudan's constitutional declaration, signed after a 2018-2019 uprising that resulted in the removal of president Omar al-Bashir.” Feltman had met with the generals and head of the Sovereignty Council. “Tensions between the civilian and military leaders who now share power have soared in the wake of an attempted military coup in September, which the army said it had foiled.”