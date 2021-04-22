The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Syria has a history of wildly firing air defense missiles

Reports online say the missile was an S-200, also known as an SA-5.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 22, 2021 12:39
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018 (photo credit: ALAA AL-FAKIR / REUTERS)
Missile fire is seen over Daraa, Syria, May 10, 2018
(photo credit: ALAA AL-FAKIR / REUTERS)
The serious incident that unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning on April 22 in Israel is the latest in a number of these types of incidents. The IDF says that “surface-to-air missile fire was identified from Syria, which landed in the Negev area. In response, a few minutes ago, the IDF struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional Syrian surface-to-air batteries in the area.”
Reports online say the missile was an S-200, also known as an SA-5. This is the Syrian regime's normal air-defense missile, a Russian weapon that has its origins in the Soviet Union of the 1960s. In that sense, it is not particularly sophisticated. Moscow has supplied Damascus with S-300s after Syria shot down a Russian plane with an S-200 in September 2018.
That incident, over Latakia, took place when Syria was firing wildly at Israeli aircraft after airstrikes in Syria. It is unclear if Syria ever deployed the S-300s, because Russia was advising it on when and how it might deploy them.
In March 2017, an incident similar to the current one unfolded over the Jordan Valley. A distant explosion could be heard from Jerusalem that evening. Like this time, it happened after midnight. An S-200 which the Syrians fired was shot down by Israel’s Arrow air-defense system. Parts of it were later photographed in Jordan, according to foreign reports. A later report said the missile had 200 kilograms of explosives on it. It had traveled some 400 km. from a launch site near Homs in Syria.  
An Israel Air Force officer told Ynet at the time that “we didn’t care if it was a surface-to-surface missile or a surface-to-air missile. There were no dilemmas or doubts, no budgetary considerations. The missile was supposed to hit the Jordan Valley.”

ISRAEL CHOSE the Arrow, a system designed to take out ballistic missiles, to stop the threat. The Arrow was developed in the wake of the 1991 Gulf War when Israel suffered from Saddam Hussein’s Scud missiles raining down.
Today, Israel is making the Arrow-4 and has Arrow-3 and Arrow-2, designed to stop large missiles. It also has David’s Sling and Iron Dome, which have both been upgraded with new capabilities. David’s Sling is similar to the US Patriot in confronting medium-range threats, but is supposed to also be able to stop low-flying maneuvering weapons.  
Israel used David’s Sling for the first time in July 2018 when Syria launched SS-21 missiles near the Golan. “The alarms that were heard in northern Israel were the result of launches that were carried out as part of the internal fighting in Syria,” the army said. As a result, two David’s Sling interceptors were fired at the rockets, as there was a fear they could strike Israeli territory. The Syrian rockets… landed inside Syrian territory. No damage was caused, and there were no injuries,” the IDF said at the time.
Questions remain about why David’s Sling was used and whether it worked. What is important is that it was chosen due to errant rocket fire in Syria.
In February 2018 an Israeli F-16I crashed in northern Israel after an incident in Syria. It was later revealed that Damascus had targeted the jet with an S-200 missile. Then in July 2019, Syrian air defenders, firing wildly, sent one of their missiles flying into a hillside in Cyprus, several hundred kilometers from Syria.  
These incidents, along with actual attacks on Israel from Syria, form the background for the incident this morning. In February 2018, Iranian agents at Syria's T-4 base launched a drone that entered Israeli airspace before the Jewish state shot it down. In May 2018, Iran ordered proxies to fire a salvo of missiles at Israel from Syria. Then in August 2019, Israel said it struck a “killer drone” team in Syria that was preparing to launch a drone attack.
A Patriot air defense system was also used in July 2018 to intercept a UAV that was flying from Syria. In 2017, a Patriot was also used against another drone that approached the Golan border. In November 2019, Russia accused Israel of carrying out airstrikes in Syria by flying over Jordan. Israel’s former chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot said in January 2019 that Israel had carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria.  
This timeline leaves many questions about what happened on April 22, 2021. What we do know is that there is a long history of complex incidents involving Syria and also its wildly inaccurate air defense systems. The area near Dimona where sirens sounded on Thursday morning is several hundred kilometers from Syria. 


Tags Syria missile attacks missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett's choice: Heed history’s call or Netanyahu’s sweet nothings

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Meet the org. helping West Bank Palestinians keep their homes, land

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by