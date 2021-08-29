The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Syria oil spill does not currently pose a risk to Israel

While a large oil spill off Syria does not currently threaten Israel, the Environmental Protection Ministry continues to monitor it.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 29, 2021 14:06
LUMPS OF tar mar the sand at a beach in Ashdod after an offshore oil spill polluted much of Israel’s Mediterranean shoreline last week. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A large oil spill off the coast of northern Syria does not currently pose a threat to Israel, but the Environmental Protection Ministry is continuing to monitor the situation in case that changes, the ministry announced on Monday.
Last week, a crack in a fuel tank at the Baniyas Thermal Station led to large quantities of fuel being poured into the sea. The tank was filled with 15,000 tons of fuel, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.
Mahmoud Ramadan, director-general of the General Establishment for Electricity Generation, told SANA that the incident was not caused by an act of sabotage.
As of Sunday, cleanup efforts were continuing at a number of locations along the Syrian coast.
Satellite imagery from Planet satellite imagery showed a miles-long oil slick extending off the coast of Syria and spreading into the Mediterranean Sea.
As of Sunday, Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry reported that the oil slick was being carried northward by coastal streams.
Yoav Ratner, the coordinator of the National Marine Oil Spill Contingency Plan, is in constant contact with the Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre for the Mediterranean Sea (REMPEC) in Malta in order to monitor the incident and track if it poses a threat to Israel's coast. Israel has also offered its aid to REMPEC.
A WOMAN cleans tar off the Palmahim beach on Tuesday following an offshore oil spill, which drenched most of the country’s coastline. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)A WOMAN cleans tar off the Palmahim beach on Tuesday following an offshore oil spill, which drenched most of the country’s coastline. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The latest information shows that there is no direct danger to Israel's shores, as the pollution continues to flow northward and spreads over an area of about 46 square miles (120 square kilometers). However, sea currents that are pushing the oil northward could change and move in other directions, including towards Israel, so the ministry is continuing to monitor the oil slick.
The oil spill comes just months after an oil spill caused large amounts of oil to coat Israel's shores in February, with the Environmental Protection Ministry blaming the tanker EMERALD, which carried Iranian oil, for the pollution.


