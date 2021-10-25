Syria vows to oppose Israel in new relations with Jordan

Syria has vowed to continue fighting Israel as it does outreach to Jordan. It is widely known that the Sudanese regime has been doing more outreach across the region. In recent years it held high-level calls with Egypt and then in more recent months with Iraq, then Jordan, and now Gulf countries. What this means is that Syria wants to come in from the cold after years of civil war. Many Arab states are signaling they also want new normalization.

According to Iranian media, this could be a concern for Iran. Although they don’t state this openly, the inference is that Iran is concerned that Syria might return to the ranks of the Arab states and that this could reduce Iran’s flow of arms via Iraq and Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Stability and normalization could be bad for Iran. A drone attack on the US base at Tanf over the weekend is an example of how Iran wants destabilization. Russia supports Damascus and may also prefer Syria reoriented toward the Arab region. Tensions with Turkey are also continuing.

In this context, Iran’s Tasnim news says that a senior Syrian official spoke to Al-Mayadeen news, which is pro-Iran. He says Arab countries are turning to Syria. "Consultations between Jordan and Syria started a year ago."

The source added that the “relationship between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Jordan's King Abdullah II was not the first meeting this year. Several Jordanian envoys have visited the Syrian presidential palace this year.”

This is important for Syria. "A year ago was not a good time for Jordan to make public contact with Damascus, but now is a good time," he said. Damascus wants Iran to know that it will continue to oppose Israel even as it does outreach to countries that have peace with Israel, such as Jordan and the UAE.

Jordan's King Abdullah II speaks after being welcomed by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the US Capitol in Washington, US, July 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

“The source said that Syria has not and will not change its position on the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime. Damascus considers normalization to be wrong and detrimental to Arab and Palestinian interests.” The official said that "any change in Syria's position towards Israel is a waiver of rights, and this is not an issue."

What Iran wants us to know is that “Iran has not been mentioned in talks with any Arab country. Previously, relations with Tehran were a problem for Arab countries in their relations and consultations with Syria,” Tasnim says. “The official said that Syria will not give up the fight with Israel. Syria will not resort to alliances that are not in line with its interests and principles,” Tasnim says. Jordan recently opened a border crossing with Syria. There is even talk of supplying Lebanon with energy via Jordan and Syria. “Jordan has entered a new path to normalize relations with Syria,” the report says.

"Jordan is aware of the advantages and specifics of its relationship with Syria. If the situation in Syria is stable, it can support Jordan in the field of food, and Jordan is a gateway between Syria and the GCC countries," said political analyst Ghassan Youssef.

Regarding Jordan's statement that "Jordan is working with the Arab countries and the international community to find a solution to the Syrian crisis,” the source said, “this makes Jordan not think that it is moving against the current and causes the reduction of pressure on this country is due to its interaction with Syria.” It was not clear what that statement meant.

However, another part of the report notes that Jordan has close relations with the US and that the US is aware of the opening to Syria and that this means the US may be supporting the outreach. “The problem [for the US] is because of the support of big countries like China for Syria.”

The report notes that high-level government ministers of Syria traveled to Jordan recently to talk energy deals. “Syrian Minister of Oil and Mines Bassam Ta'meh and Minister of Electricity Ghassan al-Zamil met with Jordanian Minister of Energy Haleh Zawati during a visit to Jordan.”

According to the statement, the meeting focused on the expansion of relations between the two countries in the field of oil and electricity. “Jordanian and Syrian officials discussed the connection of the two countries' electricity grids, as well as the construction of a joint gas network between the two countries, known as the Arab Gas Grid, as well as cooperation in the field of renewable energy,” the report said.

What might this mean for Jordan’s role in regional issues and stance on Palestinian issues? The Prime Minister of Jordan was quoted as saying that the Jordan-Syria ties are “in the interests of the Arab world and, most importantly, Palestine.” The Syrian ambassador to Amman, Essam Niall, also praised Jordan's firm stance on the Palestinian issue, despite all the pressure, and stressed that Damascus is working hard to expand relations with Jordan, the report said.

The talk of Israel may be lip service but it shows how Iran wants to keep the Israel issue on the radar as any new relations with Syria emerge. Iran wants Syria to be part of the “axis of resistance” and host Iranian forces, Hezbollah and others. It wants to expand the Iranian “road to the sea” via Jordan and traffic in drones and precision-guided missiles. Syria is also a center of the illicit drug trade in the region, likely part of the worldwide Hezbollah role in drug trading.

This is why we hear about captagon shipments from Syria. Syria has become a “narco-state” the Economist said in July 2021. Syria is under sanctions and wants a way out. It uses Lebanon as well. This has spread economic chaos across Syria and the region. The question for Iran is how to continue to base forces around southern Syria.

If Syria works with Jordan then Jordan and others will want a stable Syria. Iran wants to use Syria as a base to strike at Israel. This means that there are no common interests involved. That is why Iran wants to pressure Syria to at least pay lip service to the Israel issue in talks with Jordan.