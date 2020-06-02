The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Taliban, al-Qaeda retain ties despite US-Taliban deal, UN monitors say

Ties between the Taliban, especially its Haqqani Network branch, and al Qaeda remain close, independent UN sanctions monitors said in a report made public on Monday.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 2, 2020 01:40
A CAPTURED Taliban insurgent is presented to the media after he was detained with car explosive devices in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in December 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/PARWIZ)
A CAPTURED Taliban insurgent is presented to the media after he was detained with car explosive devices in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in December 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/PARWIZ)
Ties between the Taliban, especially its Haqqani Network branch, and al Qaeda remain close, independent UN sanctions monitors said in a report made public on Monday, despite a US-Taliban pact Washington hoped would sever them.
"The Taliban regularly consulted with al-Qaeda during negotiations with the United States and offered guarantees that it would honor their historical ties," they said in a report to the U.N. Security Council, saying ties stemmed from friendship, intermarriage, shared struggle and ideological sympathy.
Under the Feb. 29 U.S.-Taliban deal that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan, the Taliban promised to prevent al-Qaeda from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.
The deal also committed the United States to reduce its military footprint in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops by mid-July - a level U.S. and NATO officials said it had nearly reached last week - and, conditions permitting, to zero by May 2021.
US forces invaded Afghanistan to topple the Taliban in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. The Taliban had provided a safe haven in which al-Qaeda planned the attacks.
"The success of the agreement may depend upon the Taliban's willingness to encourage al-Qaeda to put a stop to its current activities in Afghanistan," the U.N. monitors said, saying if the Taliban honored the pact, "it may prompt a split between pro - and anti-al-Qaeda camps."
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said he believed the report covered the period through March 15, about two weeks after the U.S.-Taliban pact, and it may take time for the Taliban to deliver.
"They have taken some steps. They have to take a lot more," he told reporters, saying if the Taliban failed to keep its promises, Washington could reconsider its own. 


Tags Terrorism taliban al qaida
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The gov't can fight coronavirus without violating rights of citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by