The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Team Israel Start-Up Nation to return to the UAE Tour in February

The team made its first appearance in the UAE Tour last season and was warmly received as the first Israeli team to race in an Arab country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2021 18:47
Omer Goldstein in the UAE (photo credit: BETTINI PHOTO)
Omer Goldstein in the UAE
(photo credit: BETTINI PHOTO)
Team Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) announce on Thursday its return to the UAE Tour only a few months after the two countries signed a historic peace agreement under the Abraham Accords.
Israel's first professional cycling team made its first appearance in the UAE Tour last season and was warmly received as the first Israeli team to race in an Arab country. Now, their coming will be even more symbolic following the peace agreements signed between Israel and the UAE.
"We received a warm welcome from our neighbors last year, and I’m looking forward to renewing our friendships under this new umbrella of peace,” ISN’s co-owner Sylvan Adams said.
Sylvan Adams in the UAE (Credit: Israel Start Up Nation) Sylvan Adams in the UAE (Credit: Israel Start Up Nation)
The UAE Tour starts on the 21st of February and finishes six days later. The race, that was supposed to start at the Vuelta a San Juan in January was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
ISN has confirmed that its new rider, Chris Froome, who is currently training in California, will make the UAE Tour his inaugural race for the team in 2021, alongside Israeli champion Omer Goldstein.
“It's great to return, this time as the Israeli champion,” said Goldstein. “I hope that this time we will have Israelis visiting the UAE as peace tourists, coming to support us in person for the first time!”
Adams continued, “It is great to be returning to the Emirates, with whom Israel signed a peace accord in September. I had the privilege of being present at the White House in Washington for the signing of the historic Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain."
Froome will join the team for his racing debut in ISN’s blue and white in the United Arab Emirates.
“Chris has been making great progress in California, rehabilitating from his injuries,” the team’s manager Kjell Carlstrom said. “We are excited to see him racing soon.”


Tags United Arab Emirates Israel Start-Up Nation UAE-Israel deal Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by