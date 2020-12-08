Pictures of an Israeli flag accompanied with a banner reading "Thank you Mossad" on a bridge in Tehran spread across social media overnight on Monday, in the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Iranian officials have blamed on Israel.
The flag was reportedly raised on a bridge in the Pars neighborhood of Iran's capital.
The photos seem to have been first published by a Twitter account Vahid Online who tweeted that he received the images from Tehran.
تصاویر دریافتی با شرح: تهرانپارس، #تهران #Iran— Vahid Online (@Vahid) December 7, 2020
زیر پرچم اسرائیل نوشته شده "Thank you Mossad"ویدیویی هم فرستادند:https://t.co/aT5n2vkYNr pic.twitter.com/GDKzn3aYXs
The open source intelligence social media account Intelli Times tweeted that it was able to verify the authenticity of the photos and video based on the vehicles seen in the video and the Kalleh Dairy advertisement behind the flag.
מדהים. מישהו החליט להצדיע ל"מוסד" הישראלי באמצעות דגל וכרזה על פוסטר באחד מהגשרים מעל אחד הרחובות בטהראן. pic.twitter.com/zmSYxjTz7o— אינטלי טיימס - Intelli Times (@IntelliTimes) December 7, 2020
Iranian law bans the use of Israeli flags, symbols or signs. Iranians and visitors to the country associated or allegedly associated with Israel have ended up imprisoned or executed in the past. Protests against the state are also often brutally cracked down on in Iran, with some protesters receiving prison and death sentences.Amid anti-government protests at the beginning of 2020, students from Tehran avoided walking on massive American and Israel flags that were placed on the road in front of them.Fakhrizadeh was one of the main officials behind Iran's nuclear program and was the head of Project Amad, the country's nuclear weapons program, and then SPND which Israel claims continued the work conducted under Project Amad. Iran has blamed Israel for his assassination and has threatened to retaliate.