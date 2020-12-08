The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Thank you Mossad' banner, Israeli flag spotted in Iran's capital - report

The flag and banner were placed amid the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 09:14
IRANIAN BLOGGER and human rights activist Neda Amin, waving the former Iranian flag and the Israeli flag, leads a small rally in Jerusalem on Tuesday in solidarity with protesters in Iran. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IRANIAN BLOGGER and human rights activist Neda Amin, waving the former Iranian flag and the Israeli flag, leads a small rally in Jerusalem on Tuesday in solidarity with protesters in Iran.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Pictures of an Israeli flag accompanied with a banner reading "Thank you Mossad" on a bridge in Tehran spread across social media overnight on Monday, in the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Iranian officials have blamed on Israel.
The flag was reportedly raised on a bridge in the Pars neighborhood of Iran's capital.
The photos seem to have been first published by a Twitter account Vahid Online who tweeted that he received the images from Tehran.
 
The open source intelligence social media account Intelli Times tweeted that it was able to verify the authenticity of the photos and video based on the vehicles seen in the video and the Kalleh Dairy advertisement behind the flag.
 
Iranian law bans the use of Israeli flags, symbols or signs. Iranians and visitors to the country associated or allegedly associated with Israel have ended up imprisoned or executed in the past. Protests against the state are also often brutally cracked down on in Iran, with some protesters receiving prison and death sentences.
Amid anti-government protests at the beginning of 2020, students from Tehran avoided walking on massive American and Israel flags that were placed on the road in front of them.
Fakhrizadeh was one of the main officials behind Iran's nuclear program and was the head of Project Amad, the country's nuclear weapons program, and then SPND which Israel claims continued the work conducted under Project Amad. Iran has blamed Israel for his assassination and has threatened to retaliate.


Tags Israel Iran Tehran Israeli flag
