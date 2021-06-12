The UAE elected to UN Security Council

The United Arab Emirates was elected to the UN Security Council on Friday, an important achievement for the Gulf country that has peaceful relations with Israel. “Thank you to our fellow Member States for the support and trust they have placed in the UAE today,” the country’s UN mission said in a statement. “We look forward to working alongside other Security Council members to secure peace, spur innovation, advance inclusion, and build resilience.”

The UAE was chosen alongside Albania, Brazil, Ghana and Gabon to serve on the UN Security Council for two-year terms beginning next year. Various countries from regions around the world are chosen for these two-year stints. A report at The National in the UAE noted that “each candidate needed two-thirds of the votes in the 193-nation UN General Assembly’s secret ballot. The UAE received 179 votes. Albania got 175 votes, compared to 181 for Brazil, 185 for Ghana and 183 for Gabon.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said on Twitter that the country's diplomats would "pursue the same spirit of global engagement and collaboration that has guided the UAE since its founding.” He also tweeted that “we pledge that our team of dedicated diplomats will pursue the same spirit of global engagement and collaboration that has guided the UAE since its founding in 1971.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said that the Emirates was ready to "shoulder its share of responsibility for the world’s most pressing challenges…I hope that our history as a trusted partner and intermediary will enable us to make a lasting contribution during the two years we serve on the Security Council.”

He said that he recognizes the significant responsibility that membership conveys. “We affirm that the UAE will strive to contribute to peace and security with great diligence and determination.”

The UAE also served on the UNSC in the 1980s. The UAE received backing from the Arab League in recent years and the Asia group of countries at the UN to secure its seat. The UAE is a key country in the Middle East working toward stability and economic success in the region. Close with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf state such as Bahrain, the UAE has pushed for moderation in the region, in contrast to extremist groups and proxies supported by those like Iran and Turkey. It has taken a stand against terrorism. In recent years it has also juggled regional responsibilities, such as once playing a role in Saudi Arabia decision to intervene in Yemen in 2015 and also in the Libyan conflict. The UAE is close to Egypt, and has grown closer to Greece and Israel in recent years. The Abraham Accords last year were cemented by the UAE outreach to Israel. The country also expects F-35 and drone sales from the US . There are questions about whether the UAE will shift from its muscular foreign policy to focus on economic affairs in coming years. The UN seat will be important for its diplomatic clout.

